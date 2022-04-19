Matthew Kiewiet promoted to Standard's managing editor, Dante Frattini to sports editor

Matthew Kiewiet has been promoted to managing editor and Dante Frattini will assume his role as sports editor at The Montana Standard.

Kiewiet takes over for Duncan Adams, who decided he preferred to return to reporting after a brief stint succeeding David McCumber, now Local News Director for Lee Newspapers' Western Region.

Kiewiet joined the Standard staff as sports editor in December 2020 after 15 months on the 406mtsports.com team as sports reporter at the Helena Independent Record. The Northern Arizona University alum came to Montana in 2019 after two years as a copy editor at the Bend Bulletin in Oregon.

"Matt has provided a thoughtful, smart, people-oriented approach as sports editor and will do the same as managing editor for the Standard," Lee's Montana Editor Jeff Welsch said. "He also has an abiding affection for Butte and southwest Montana, which was evident in the passion, diversity and breadth of his coverage."

Frattini, a graduate of Sacramento State University, was an award-winning sports editor at the Powell (Wyo.) Tribune before spending six years as a head volleyball coach, most recently at Eastern Wyoming College. He joined the Standard and 406mtsports.com in March just in time to cover Butte Central's memorable march to the Class A basketball championship in Missoula.

"We were fortunate to land such an experienced and talented hand in Dante as a sports reporter and we are thrilled to have someone of his caliber take over the sports editor reins from Matt," Welsch said. "To put it in sports vernacular, we feel we've hit a home run with both of these promotions."

Kiewiet and Frattini will assume their roles immediately. A search for a sports reporter also will begin immediately.

