Matthew Kiewiet: For me, Standard's upcoming series on sobriety is personal

September is national recovery month, and with that The Montana Standard is proud to introduce a month-long series dedicated to recovery and garnering support for those in our community who have chosen a life of sobriety or wish to start the process.

Stories will run each Friday beginning Sept. 9, and the series will conclude Sept. 30.

I am not even four years removed from when I made the best decision of my life.

When I chose to eliminate alcohol from my life, I hadn’t lost everything. My life never reached a stereotypical “rock bottom.”

But it could have if one or two brief moments in time turned out differently, and I realize how lucky I am.

My life had reached a crossroads, though. It didn’t happen overnight; it happened little by little over time. A few beers on Friday or Saturday became that plus a beer every night after work. A beer after work turned into a couple, and then three and then more. Then it was – at least – three or four double IPAs a night, many more during weekends and maybe a cocktail or three thrown into the mix if we had some leftover vodka in the freezer.

I wasn’t coping with trauma or physically dependent. I was just addicted to a destructive lifestyle and for years I continued to justify it in my head.

I lacked motivation and struggled to learn anything new at work.

Relationships started to wither away. I mostly ignored longtime friends, unless there was a chance I could go out and party with them in the near future.

People I was close with for many years were drifting away and I didn’t even realize it or care.

Fun outings and wholesome hobbies were torpedoed by crippling hangovers or by being too intoxicated to be out in public. But I’d still drink more when I got home after ruining the day’s planned activity.

My then-girlfriend (now wife) had had enough of who I’d become. If she walked out the door, no one would have blamed her and I wouldn’t have either.

I still remember the conversation we had Oct. 24, 2018. Like many talks before, it came after a weekend bender turned into a blowout argument that I didn’t even remember.

It had reached the point where we started to figure out the logistics of moving out of the apartment we rented together.

I knew what the solution was. I’d known for years and I’d thought about it after every fight.

The words came out of my mouth so organically, it was almost involuntary.

“I’m going to quit drinking,” I said.

To which, my wife said that she would as well.

I think about this sequence of events almost every day, and often wonder why it took so long for me to alter my lifestyle.

There’s an undeniable stigma often associated with sobriety. For me, I think it was the fact alcohol is tied to almost every adult function, whether it is a wedding, company party or a school fundraiser. I also felt like I was telling other people that my life was a mess, and so now I am not allowed to have fun anymore.

“Everyone else can balance life with alcohol,” I thought. “What does it say about me if I’m the ‘sober guy?’”

I’m not an expert on the recovery process. But I do know how important it is to have support. If my wife wasn’t as supportive, or if we had gone through with the breakup and I was alone in a new city, who knows if I would have stuck to it.

With this four-part series, running every Friday during the remainder of September, I hope we can accomplish three things.

First, that negative stigma associated with sobriety and recovery needs to be weakened or broken.

Second, I hope that people who share their stories can help inspire others to seek the help they deserve.

Finally, I want to encourage readers to support their friends or neighbors who might be struggling. Any amount of support during this day-by-day process can make a world of difference.

Ways to get involved Butte SPIRIT Recovery Endowment Donate online: mtcf.org/giving/our-funds/butte-spirit-center Mail a check: Montana Community Foundation FBO Butte SPIRIT Recovery Endowment PO Box 1145 Helena, MT 59624 Wellness Fair When: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sept. 9 Where: Courtyard at Montana Tech

If you are in crisis Please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988, or text “MT” to 741-741.