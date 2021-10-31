Master Plan provides vision for vibrant Uptown Butte; some concerned about follow-through

LOOKING BACK, LOOKING AHEAD

Byrnes acknowledges that some of the suggestions and recommendations have been covered in previous studies. They were good ideas then and now, she said, and this plan builds off of some of those.

But this plan is the first of its kind geared specifically toward Uptown Butte, Byrnes said, and there is an action plan for putting it into motion.

The Master Plan Steering Committee is an active group that has formed a nonprofit organization and its members, along with Butte-Silver Bow and others, are committed to following through in the short-term and long-term, she said.

During the Zoom presentation this week, Joe Willauer, executive director of the Butte Local Development Corp., said months and months of work had gone into the plan and it’s being finalized at a time when investment and development in Butte is high.

At council this week, Commissioner O’Neill applauded the plan.

“Everybody in this room here goes out of town to other places and sees the beauty and everybody’s like, ‘Oh gosh, I wish we had that in Butte,’” he said. “You have to have a plan about this. …We’ve got to keep an open mind and be positive about this.”