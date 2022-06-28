Masons award scholarships to area students

Butte Masonic Lodge No. 22 recently awarded $7,000 in scholarships to area students at its Education Night held last month at the Masonic Temple. Each student received a $1,000 scholarship to continue their education.

They include Carley Trefts, who will study civil engineering at Montana State University; Sophie Archibald, who will study political science and data science at the University of Washington; Addison Hansen, who will study nursing at Montana Tech; Taylor Huff, who will continue studying pre-med at Montana State University; Tanner Huff, who will continue studying integrative physiology at the University of Montana, Aili Subik, who will continue studying accounting at Montana State University Northern; and Andrew Jungers, who will continuing studying electrical technology at Montana State University-Northern.

Since the program's inception, Butte Lodge No. 22 has awarded over $500,000 in scholarships, which are open to any area graduating high school senior or to any area student already enrolled in college.

For more details about applying, call Terry Davis at 406-498-3237.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0