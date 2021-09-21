Mask policy foes spur Butte school board adjournment

Boston noted that school board members are volunteers and that Monday evening’s resistance ended up making the meeting a waste of time.

Rose Griner was among the mask mandate opponents at the meeting. She has four children in the Butte School District.

“All we’ve been trying to ask for is parents’ choice,” she said. “I feel like the masks are actually making them [the students] more sick.”

She said she respects people who choose to wear masks and respects those who elect not to. Mask mandates are unconstitutional, she said.

“It’s taking away our rights, more and more,” Griner said. “The majority of [students] are healthy. The majority of them are fine.”

She acknowledged that her children did not like virtual learning tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was a little tough. My kids had a bit of a hard time. My kids are social,” Griner said.

School Superintendent Judy Jonart said the school district hopes the mask policy will help retain in-school learning for students.

She is prepared to recommend to the school board Thursday that the current mask mandate continue another month.