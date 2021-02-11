Mask mandate will remain in Butte-Silver Bow

Despite Gov. Greg Gianforte’s announcement that the statewide mask mandate will be lifted Friday, the Butte-Silver Bow emergency health rule issued by the B-SB Board of Health on Dec. 22 means a mask mandate will stay in effect for the county.
“Governor Gianforte's announcement comes out on the same day that the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) announced that wearing a mask — any mask — reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection. And so I'll follow science, and we hear from plenty of people who appreciate the local mandate,” Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan said.
“The new CDC research shows that any mask is good, but wearing a tight-fitting surgical mask or a cloth mask on top of a surgical mask is important, particularly as virus variants become more of a reality in our country,” Sullivan said. “The fact that wearing a mask can reduce virus transmission by up to 96.5 percent is information people should have and pay attention to.”
Sullivan said the support of local businesses and members of the community gives her confidence that the county will be able to enforce the mask mandate and other restrictions of the emergency rule.
"It could be a little more difficult, but our partners in the business community — the grocery stores, the bars, the restaurants — have been enforcing the mask mandate for a long time. So in partnership with them, we'll ask them to continue to do that, and call on us when they're having issues. We'll continue to work with law enforcement and the county attorney to keep people safe," Sullivan said.
At a special meeting of the Board of Health on Feb. 4, one of the restrictions — the closing time for gyms, restaurants, breweries, distilleries and casinos — was changed from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
At Wednesday’s regular meeting, the Board voted on new metrics that if reached would cause the board to reverse the change automatically.
If the county observes more than 37.5 cases per 100,000 population for a week, the closure time will change back to 10 p.m., Sullivan said.
As of Wednesday, the county was at 23 cases per 100,000 population. It was determined when the Dec. 22 emergency rule went into effect that if the county stayed at 25 cases per 100,000 population and at a testing positivity rate under 10 percent for two consecutive weeks, the mask mandate would continue, but capacity would change from 50 percent to 75 percent, and gatherings of over 50 people would be required to get health department approval instead of gatherings over 25.
If the metrics are met for three weeks, the restrictions will be rescinded, Sullivan said.
The county has been below a 10 percent positivity rate since Jan. 14.
“The clock is ticking,” Sullivan said.
Meanwhile, Sullivan said several establishments, particularly those selling pull tabs for the Super Bowl, violated the 50 percent capacity limit over the weekend.
“This was witnessed by our compliance officers. Dispatch was contacted regarding one business that was wall-to-wall with people, very few wearing masks. If we haven’t already, we plan follow-up visits with each establishment in violation to discuss the continuing 50 percent capacity rule and the requirement to follow it,” Sullivan said. “One establishment manager contacted us Saturday to indicate the establishment was attempting 50 percent capacity, but patrons were refusing to leave. We appreciated the call and the manager’s efforts.”
As a result, the health department is anticipating a possible surge in cases one or two weeks from now, Sullivan said.
“Events like this could contribute to Butte-Silver Bow reaching that 37.5 cases per 100,000 — if that metric happens for a week’s time, it would lead to an automatic return to 10 p.m. establishment closure times.
Wednesday’s mass vaccination clinic at the Butte Civic Center targeting those 70 years old and up vaccinated an additional 1,022 people, Sullivan said.
Sullivan is optimistic that the numbers of vaccine provided to the state and county will increase, as Gianforte is putting pressure on federal officials to get more vaccine for Montana.
“Next week, we'll move forward with another clinic, how big it'll be I don't know yet,” Sullivan said.