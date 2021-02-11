Mask mandate will remain in Butte-Silver Bow

Despite Gov. Greg Gianforte’s announcement that the statewide mask mandate will be lifted Friday, the Butte-Silver Bow emergency health rule issued by the B-SB Board of Health on Dec. 22 means a mask mandate will stay in effect for the county.

“Governor Gianforte's announcement comes out on the same day that the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) announced that wearing a mask — any mask — reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection. And so I'll follow science, and we hear from plenty of people who appreciate the local mandate,” Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan said.

“The new CDC research shows that any mask is good, but wearing a tight-fitting surgical mask or a cloth mask on top of a surgical mask is important, particularly as virus variants become more of a reality in our country,” Sullivan said. “The fact that wearing a mask can reduce virus transmission by up to 96.5 percent is information people should have and pay attention to.”

Sullivan said the support of local businesses and members of the community gives her confidence that the county will be able to enforce the mask mandate and other restrictions of the emergency rule.