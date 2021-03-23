Mask mandate, business restrictions lifted in Butte

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He called the move a time for celebration, but recognized not everyone would agree.

“Is there unanimous agreement to reopen? No. I'll be blunt about it. And I know that all the citizens of Butte wouldn't agree with the reopening plan, and I understand the concerns of the citizens. But I am confident in our health department to keep the community safe. And I think the citizens of Butte are on the same page,” Gallagher said.

Sullivan announced in a press release Monday that last week cases per 100,000 population were back up to 25, right at the threshold used to reduce and rescind restrictions. At the courthouse, she announced that numbers have improved this week.

Gallagher and Sullivan indicated that it’s time to take the burden off businesses and put it on county citizens.

“In much discussion we have determined that the business community has burdened enough. And we would like to ask the general public now to share that burden and take on the responsibility of having personal responsibility for wearing a mask on your own volition,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said the community can do its part by getting the vaccine and encouraging others to do so, and continuing to follow COVID safety protocols.