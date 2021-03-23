Mask mandate, business restrictions lifted in Butte

Masks will no longer be mandated in public places in Butte-Silver Bow County as of 8 a.m. on Wednesday. All other business restrictions — early closing times, limits to group gathering size, and business capacity will be rescinded as well.
The announcement was made by Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher and Health Officer Karen Sullivan during a news conference at the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse Tuesday afternoon.
The justification for the rule change, the two officials said, was that the county met its primary metrics for COVID cases for three straight weeks as of Tuesday — under a 10% testing positivity rate and under 25 cases per 100,000 population.
Gallagher said following the science and the county’s painstaking approach to control the virus so far got officials to the point they were comfortable lifting the restrictions. He also recognized the 82 COVID deaths among county residents and the difficult economic circumstances businesses faced during the pandemic.
“We have earned our reopening,” Gallagher said. “Despite these incredible challenges, we reopen. It feels good. It feels good that we can do this. After the surge in November and restrictions were put back in place, we have stayed the course. And now we are able to celebrate the sacrifices the citizens and businesses have made by lifting these restrictions.”
He called the move a time for celebration, but recognized not everyone would agree.
“Is there unanimous agreement to reopen? No. I'll be blunt about it. And I know that all the citizens of Butte wouldn't agree with the reopening plan, and I understand the concerns of the citizens. But I am confident in our health department to keep the community safe. And I think the citizens of Butte are on the same page,” Gallagher said.
Sullivan announced in a press release Monday that last week cases per 100,000 population were back up to 25, right at the threshold used to reduce and rescind restrictions. At the courthouse, she announced that numbers have improved this week.
Gallagher and Sullivan indicated that it’s time to take the burden off businesses and put it on county citizens.
“In much discussion we have determined that the business community has burdened enough. And we would like to ask the general public now to share that burden and take on the responsibility of having personal responsibility for wearing a mask on your own volition,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan said the community can do its part by getting the vaccine and encouraging others to do so, and continuing to follow COVID safety protocols.
“Keeping your distance from others, wearing the mask in public places, washing your hands, and just being generally genuinely cautious of the virus, which remains in Butte-Silver Bow,” she said.