Mary McCormick, Pat Holland leaving Butte-Silver Bow government, but not Butte

Two of Butte-Silver Bow’s top officials — one who strives to preserve historic buildings and features in Butte and the other in charge of keeping the county’s buildings alive and running — are bidding farewell to local government.

Historic Preservation Officer Mary McCormick and Butte-Silver Bow Building Manager Pat Holland retired this week. Their last day on the job was Friday.

But they’re not leaving Butte. They love it here and will keep calling it home.

“I moved here in 1985 and I worked for the Corps of Engineers in Seattle for three years, from 2011 to 2014, and I liked Seattle in so many ways, but I really missed Montana and I really missed Butte, and this is my home,” McCormick said.

Said Holland: “I was born here, raised here and I’m fortunate enough to stay here.”

Holland was administrator at the Waterford, an assisted-living center in Butte, when then Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive Paul Babb hired him as buildings manager in 2008.

He started his working career in construction and was a pipefitter for the Anaconda Company for 10 years, then spent 17 years in the plumbing wholesale business before joining the Waterford.

McCormick had earned a master’s degree in historic preservation from Colorado State University when she was hired as an architectural historian in 1985 by Fred Quivik, who ran an historic preservation firm in Butte. She worked in similar roles for the Army Corps in Seattle and in the late 1980s for Montana Power.

In 2015, then Chief Executive Matt Vincent hired her as historic preservation officer, a post at the heart of the county’s efforts to protect Butte’s past.

The Montana Standard asked McCormick and Holland this week to reflect on their time with Butte-Silver Bow.

Mary McCormick

There is a lot to being historic preservation officer in Butte-Silver Bow.

Officially, the person is in charge of coordinating programs to identify, evaluate, promote and protect historic resources here and ensure compliance with local, state and federal historic preservation laws and ordinances.

That’s a tall order anywhere but especially in Butte, where nearly 10,000 acres and 7,900 buildings and other resources make it and nearby areas the nation’s largest national historic landmark district.

“For me, Butte is so visually rich,” McCormick said in early 2016 during her first full year at the helm. “It’s really a dream job.”

But a hard one, especially in a place that used to have more than 70,000 people.

There are only half that many now and that has left many buildings standing but empty decades later. Proposed demolitions have pitted preservationists against others and divided commissioners and the public for years.

The discord played out several times during McCormick’s tenure, including this year, when she and others tried to spare the so-called “Blue Range” prostitution cribs on Mercury Street in Butte’s once-thriving Red Light District.

They lost in the end, but McCormick was true to her convictions and job duties.

“You have to have a passion and a desire to preserve historic buildings and … that is the lens that I feel like someone in this position has to do that job through,” she said. “The Blue Range — that is a building I really believed could be saved and was a one-of-a-kind resource.

“It’s tough to make those decisions when they’re not supported by other people, necessarily, but you’re making your recommendation, and in the end if it doesn’t go through, it doesn’t go through, but you’ve got to stand by your professional principles.”

McCormick’s passion and commitment never waned during her tenure. She was meticulous in her research and presentations and recommendations, and despite rough waters at times, says the job has been rewarding.

“There have been some really great things we’ve been able to accomplish,” she said.

Among them was a project to restore a decorative transom window that for decades adorned the Sewell’s building on East Park Street in Uptown Butte.

It was organized by the county’s Historic Preservation Commission (HPC), Butte Citizens for Preservation and Revitalization (Butte CPR) and building owner Joe Floreen. It also attracted a cadre of 20 volunteers, and the work lives on.

“It provided a skill base in Butte that was needed and CPR was able to build on that project and do restoration of two or three more windows,” McCormick said. “And there were some contractors that worked on that project and learned how to do those repairs.”

With McCormick’s help, the Jacobs House across the street from the courthouse got a major facelift. It was built in 1878, was one of the first brick houses in the city and was home to Henry Jacobs, Butte’s first mayor.

McCormick is pleased that “mothball” provisions were added to the county’s vacant building ordinance last year. They require owners to ensure their vacant buildings are watertight and free from pigeons and rodents. Buckled walls and sagging roofs must be repaired.

Damaged or missing windows on the first floors of commercial buildings must be replaced with glass and those on upper stories must be replaced with glass or high-grade plywood cut to fit.

The Historic Preservation, Community Development and Community Enrichment departments worked together in drawing up the provisions. The idea is to prevent damage and decay that makes buildings ugly and unsafe and too often leads to demolitions.

“We’ve really worked as a team on that,” McCormick said. “Maybe they can’t be rehabbed right now but at least they can be made secure so they’re not going to be facing demolition.”

The county is working to enforce the provisions, and efforts to meet the law have been or are being deployed in several Uptown buildings. They include the Uptown YMCA building, the Iona Café on South Main Street and others.

“That has been really rewarding,” she said.

McCormick has also worked with the HPC and others in Butte-Silver Bow to establish a strong education program on historic preservation that “someone else can come in and build on.”

She is leaving her post at a time when investment in Butte is on a major upswing — a great thing in her field. As just one example, she points to Montana Studios taking over the sprawling complex at 40 East Broadway, once home to NorthWestern Energy.

The old turquoise façade has come down and the building fronts are being restored to their historic looks of decades ago. A big part of McCormick’s job is ensuring that renovations and new developments meet historic standards.

“There’s a lot of people coming in with a lot of interest in buying and rehabbing historic buildings,” she said. “So it’s almost like all this work that people have put in all these years to help keep the buildings in Uptown Butte is finally taking off.”

The county has posted the now-open position in numerous publications and sites and a committee will evaluate applications and ultimately recommend a new historic preservation officer for Butte-Silver Bow.

Pat Holland

For 13 years now, Pat Holland has been a landlord of sorts — the one tenants call for problems big and small when something isn’t working or is falling part.

But Holland doesn’t have one or two or a handful of properties to worry about. He’s got 51 buildings on his plate that Butte-Silver Bow operates or oversees in one form or another.

He’s usually not the one who makes the actual repairs, but he’s responsible for arranging the work and getting the jobs done. And it’s never-ending.

“We get calls every day, from a leaky faucet to an office move. A leaky roof. No heat,” Holland said. “Same thing (as a landlord), there’s just a lot more of it.”

Some take up more time than others. The courthouse, of course, is more than 100 years old, and home to numerous offices and courts and is the place where so many citizens interact with their local government, so it demands constant attention.

The Public Works and Water Company buildings keep Holland and work crews busy, and maybe more than any other building, the Butte-Silver Bow Detention Center — the jail — “is probably our number one maintenance building.”

“There’s just a lot of locking mechanisms,” among other things, he said.

Holland, like all county officials, could get a lot more done if there was a lot more money. But like most families, the county only has so many dollars to spend each year.

That means putting some projects off — sometimes for months, sometimes for years, or doing them in phases. And there’s planning and finances involved in all of that.

“Butte-Silver Bow is a large infrastructure and there’s only a certain pocket of money to draw from, and there are others drawing from that money,” Holland said. “So everybody’s trying to do a good job and it’s balancing all that to get where you need to go.”

With all of that comes a lot of “deferred maintenance” — things that need fixing but will have to wait. That can be frustrating but Holland says it comes with the territory.

“You don’t have a lot of control over some things,” he said. “But when things hit the hard times and you need to get it done, they (other county officials and commissioners) step in and they’ll get you through that.”

One of the biggest projects Holland oversaw — at least in terms of publicity and recognition — was restoration of the ornate, stained-glass dome that sits atop a courthouse constructed from 1910 to 1912.

The dome had deteriorated over the years, the glass panels were coming apart and changing shapes, and things got so bad a decade ago, a net was placed below it to catch falling debris.

“It was just age and an ad-hoc instillation back in the day because they didn’t have some of the materials (needed),” Holland said. “They installed it the best they could.”

At a cost of $209,000, the county had the dome analyzed and restored, with Mominee Studios in Indiana overseeing the project and Iowa-based Bovard Studio doing the contract work. To get the job done, the stained-glass panels were removed, shipped to an out-of-state workshop to be cleaned and re-leaded, and shipped back.

When the work was being done in 2015, Holland said the goal was to make it last another 100 years. When asked this week whether it would do that, he said, “No doubt in my mind.”

“In fact, it may go long beyond that,” he said. “That’s mainly because the technologies and the installation is a whole different thing now. So unless there’s a catastrophic event, it should last a long, long time.”

Projects like that are rewarding, Holland said, because you can see them through from planning to completion. Others on his watch included major renovations of the Law Library in the courthouse and turning dingy, unused space in the courthouse into a new Veterans Court.

“It’s a pain-in-the-butt to get through those projects, especially when you’re doing them in-house, but when you get done, you can stand back and say, ‘Look what has been accomplished’ … and that is really a benefit to the taxpayer,” he said.

Not all of Butte-Silver Bow’s county’s buildings serve government functions. The county owns the Clark Chateau and the Belmont Senior Center, for example, and must keep their basic functions operational.

The Butte Center for the Performing Arts leases and operates the Mother Lode Theatre and it has raised and spent millions of dollars on restoration over the years. But the county owns the building, so a much needed fire-suppression system is its responsibility.

In this case, the county has $475,000 in grant money to get the job done — or most of it, anyway — but can’t find anyone to do it. It has put the project out for bid twice, and twice there have been no takers. Holland says the labor shortage is at least partly to blame.

But he has taken that in stride, too, telling commissioners recently, “Whatever we need to get this project done, that’s where we will be going.”

Butte-Silver Bow is turning that duty, and all others Holland handles, to John Sullivan. He was a boiler technician in the U.S. Navy for six years and has held posts at MycoTech, the Butte Convalescent Center, St. James Healthcare and Vemco Inc.

Holland says Sullivan knows both old and new building mechanics, systems and controls and he often turned to him for expertise, advice and work in the past.

“He comes to us with a wealth of knowledge and really an outstanding reputation in his field, so we’re very, very fortunate to have John join,” Holland said.

