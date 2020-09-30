Martha Oaas, 97

1923-2000

Our beautiful Mom, Grammy, Great Grammy, and Great Great Grammy, Martha, is in heaven after 97 wonderful years of adventures, challenges, and growing family memories. Born on June 14, 1923 to Daisy and Willard Thompson in Butte, MT, she enjoyed a carefree childhood, and an especially close relationship with Daisy, her mother. After graduating from Butte High School, she ventured to Washington State University where she met Torger Oaas, her first love, who was soon to become her beloved husband for the rest of their lives — their enduring partnership led to the start of a family business, the Montana Pole Plant, and raising six children.

If you ask any one of us about our favorite memories of our Mom while growing up, our reply will invariably be something related to summers she brilliantly organized for us to spend at the Toll Mountain Oaas Cabin in the Rocky Mountains near Butte. Even though rustic with no modern conveniences or devices, the cabin door was always open so that her brood ranged anywhere from 6 to 15+ kids that included cousins and friends. The Oaas Cabin traditions she established with us are now part of the lives of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. But whether at the cabin or elsewhere, for sure, each day spent with our Mom, Grammy, and Great Grammy is a wonderful memory!