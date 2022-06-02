 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriages licenses, divorces granted in May in Butte

MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed recently in Butte District Court:

Jonathan William Rice and Lindsay Alexandra Torpey

Jordan Kenneth Clairmont and Bethani Rose Maris

Shay Michael Sullivan and Briauna Lynn Hart

Joel William Arbaugh and Laureen Elise Schmitt

Ronnie Lee Fredrick and Kristin Michelle Monaghan

Breanne Keithrine Liston and Matthew Emmett Riordan

John Frederick Leathers and Kim Louise Abad

DIVORCES GRANTED

The following divorces were granted recently in Butte district court:

Ryan Michael Wonnacott and Miriah Jean Wonnacott, with her name restored to Yother

Ronnie Lee Fredrick and Shelley Anne Fredrick

Kristen Dawn Shuler and Cody Scott Shuler, with her name restored to Kautz

Ashleigh Megan Zahn and Shaun Martinez Gonzales

Nasser Alkhamis and Jamie Ann Spurzem

John Collins and Sarah Collins

Audra Michelle Jellison and Christopher Allen Jellison, with her name restored to Henson

Cody Laine Cunningham and Brittany Nichole Campbell

