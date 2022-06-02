Marriages licenses, divorces granted in May in Butte

MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed recently in Butte District Court:
Jonathan William Rice and Lindsay Alexandra Torpey
Jordan Kenneth Clairmont and Bethani Rose Maris
Shay Michael Sullivan and Briauna Lynn Hart
Joel William Arbaugh and Laureen Elise Schmitt
Ronnie Lee Fredrick and Kristin Michelle Monaghan
Breanne Keithrine Liston and Matthew Emmett Riordan
John Frederick Leathers and Kim Louise Abad
DIVORCES GRANTED
The following divorces were granted recently in Butte district court:
Ryan Michael Wonnacott and Miriah Jean Wonnacott, with her name restored to Yother
Ronnie Lee Fredrick and Shelley Anne Fredrick
Kristen Dawn Shuler and Cody Scott Shuler, with her name restored to Kautz
Ashleigh Megan Zahn and Shaun Martinez Gonzales
Nasser Alkhamis and Jamie Ann Spurzem
John Collins and Sarah Collins
Audra Michelle Jellison and Christopher Allen Jellison, with her name restored to Henson
Cody Laine Cunningham and Brittany Nichole Campbell