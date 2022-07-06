 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriages licenses, divorces granted in June in Butte

MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed recently in Butte district court:

Jonathan Richard Kotka and Cyndy Mariea Sidor

Samare Rae Brunet and Liam Dale Doran

Tristan Tylerlester Crowe and Ashley Marie Coldiron

Donald Allen Gange and Ashlyn Elizabeth Fleek

Alexis Renee Perusich and Daniel James Buerger

Bridger Wilson Ament and Jamie Renae Kopf

Austin John Seyer and Alyssa Mckenzey Lamb

David Kendall Mudgett and Janelle Marie Lafser

Brady Joseph Nazer and Bailey Rose Hickethier

Andrew Carl Peterson and Lauren Nicole Lois Ruhr

Cody David Carpenter and Kelly Michele Chumbley

Darren Lee Drabant and Sarah Marie Rodrigues

Anthony Daniel Zahn and Mari K Hovan

Daniel Ryan Lawver and Jennifer Jo Jones

Tyler Lee Gardiner and Kaitlynn Justine Herndon

David Allen White and Rosemary Eve Boles

Alex Brian Havlovick and Molly Anne Viall

Ross Adam Beausoleil and Heidi Fisher St. Pierre

Tyrone Lee Risher and Katarina Ann Heath

Paige Noelle Nelson and Austin James Goodell

Bryan James Rozan and Madison Jade Foreman

Brittany Lynette Turner and William Jacob Link

Charles Edward Piper Jr. and Thelma Kathleen Mainfort

Jacob Neil Driscoll and Abigail Grace Smith

Kevin Douglas Clark and Kaylee Michael Eldred

Bruce Thomas Hayden Jr. and Mercedes Ann Leggitt

Robert Matthew Steffler and CaLinda Marie Moran

Clarence Victor Cline and Cassidy Dianne Ralls

Robert Loren Hikes and Sabrina Marie Jones 

DIVORCES GRANTED

 The following divorces were granted in June in Butte District Court:

Donald Martin Puderbaugh and Seana Lynn Ralph-Puderbaugh

Cole Jackson and Nicole Riley Jackson

Erica Lynn Fortune and Chet Fortune

Eldon C. Johnson and Melanie Johnson with her name restored to Cope

William Robert Hunt and Cheri Arlene Hunt

Kimberly Knutson and John Knutson

Cody Alan Collette and Lyndi Kay Collette

Michaelya Cecilia Stark and Ryan Michael Stark

Christopher K. Blom and Dianna Lynn Blom

Brooke Ashley Evans and Levi Trevor Evans

Russell Blake Nelson and Hannah Lane Skiles-Nelson with her name restored to Skiles

