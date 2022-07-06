Marriages licenses, divorces granted in June in Butte

MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed recently in Butte district court:
Jonathan Richard Kotka and Cyndy Mariea Sidor
Samare Rae Brunet and Liam Dale Doran
Tristan Tylerlester Crowe and Ashley Marie Coldiron
Donald Allen Gange and Ashlyn Elizabeth Fleek
Alexis Renee Perusich and Daniel James Buerger
Bridger Wilson Ament and Jamie Renae Kopf
Austin John Seyer and Alyssa Mckenzey Lamb
David Kendall Mudgett and Janelle Marie Lafser
Brady Joseph Nazer and Bailey Rose Hickethier
Andrew Carl Peterson and Lauren Nicole Lois Ruhr
Cody David Carpenter and Kelly Michele Chumbley
Darren Lee Drabant and Sarah Marie Rodrigues
Anthony Daniel Zahn and Mari K Hovan
Daniel Ryan Lawver and Jennifer Jo Jones
Tyler Lee Gardiner and Kaitlynn Justine Herndon
David Allen White and Rosemary Eve Boles
Alex Brian Havlovick and Molly Anne Viall
Ross Adam Beausoleil and Heidi Fisher St. Pierre
Tyrone Lee Risher and Katarina Ann Heath
Paige Noelle Nelson and Austin James Goodell
Bryan James Rozan and Madison Jade Foreman
Brittany Lynette Turner and William Jacob Link
Charles Edward Piper Jr. and Thelma Kathleen Mainfort
Jacob Neil Driscoll and Abigail Grace Smith
Kevin Douglas Clark and Kaylee Michael Eldred
Bruce Thomas Hayden Jr. and Mercedes Ann Leggitt
Robert Matthew Steffler and CaLinda Marie Moran
Clarence Victor Cline and Cassidy Dianne Ralls
Robert Loren Hikes and Sabrina Marie Jones
DIVORCES GRANTED
The following divorces were granted in June in Butte District Court:
Donald Martin Puderbaugh and Seana Lynn Ralph-Puderbaugh
Cole Jackson and Nicole Riley Jackson
Erica Lynn Fortune and Chet Fortune
Eldon C. Johnson and Melanie Johnson with her name restored to Cope
William Robert Hunt and Cheri Arlene Hunt
Kimberly Knutson and John Knutson
Cody Alan Collette and Lyndi Kay Collette
Michaelya Cecilia Stark and Ryan Michael Stark
Christopher K. Blom and Dianna Lynn Blom
Brooke Ashley Evans and Levi Trevor Evans
Russell Blake Nelson and Hannah Lane Skiles-Nelson with her name restored to Skiles