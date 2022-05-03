Marriages licenses, divorces granted in April in Butte

MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed recently in Butte district court:
Logan Mitchell Clark and Sarah Marie Guidry
Steven Kenneth Watson and Rebecca Jolene Burke
Ronald Gene Turner and Tanisha Michaun Walker
Douglas Lee Hubbard and Cindy Kay Humphrey
Derek Foster Reed and Loril Lynn Stenson
Zachary Greg Wonnacott and Jenna Leigh Shaw
Nathan John Mondloch and Jessica Elizabeth Laird
Cody Lee Turner and Christy Renee Klistoff
James Donald Mulcahy and Tressica Lynn Malloy
Matthew Clayton Lamb and Brianna Chantal Salois
DIVORCES
The following divorces were granted recently in Butte district court:
Russell Lawrence Jr. Schmidt and Jessica Ann Marie Schmidt
Shane Michael Kurzenberger and Clarlynda Ranay Black
Anthony William Rice and Dana Michelle Rice, with her name restored to Schelin
Marcus Joseph Winnings and Melissa Winnings, with her name restored to Cantu
Matthew John Larson and Abigail Dee Larson
Robert Tupling and Ida-Marie Jean Hunter
Jacob Warren Elkins and Lechelle Moore Elkins, with her name restored to LeChelle Reanna Moore
Jens Herrman and Silvia Regina Herrman with her name restored to Eidam