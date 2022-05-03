 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriages licenses, divorces granted in April in Butte

MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed recently in Butte district court:

Logan Mitchell Clark and Sarah Marie Guidry

Steven Kenneth Watson and Rebecca Jolene Burke

Ronald Gene Turner and Tanisha Michaun Walker

Douglas Lee Hubbard and Cindy Kay Humphrey

Derek Foster Reed and Loril Lynn Stenson

Zachary Greg Wonnacott and Jenna Leigh Shaw

Nathan John Mondloch and Jessica Elizabeth Laird

Cody Lee Turner and Christy Renee Klistoff

James Donald Mulcahy and Tressica Lynn Malloy

Matthew Clayton Lamb and Brianna Chantal Salois

DIVORCES

The following divorces were granted recently in Butte district court:

Russell Lawrence Jr. Schmidt and Jessica Ann Marie Schmidt

Shane Michael Kurzenberger and Clarlynda Ranay Black

Anthony William Rice and Dana Michelle Rice, with her name restored to Schelin

Marcus Joseph Winnings and Melissa Winnings, with her name restored to Cantu

Matthew John Larson and Abigail Dee Larson

Robert Tupling and Ida-Marie Jean Hunter

Jacob Warren Elkins and Lechelle Moore Elkins, with her name restored to LeChelle Reanna Moore

Jens Herrman and Silvia Regina Herrman with her name restored to Eidam

