Maroons volleyball canceled this week

The Butte Central High School volleyball matches scheduled for this week have all been canceled. This includes the match with Stevensville Tuesday, Oct. 27; Thursday, Oct. 29 vs. Frenchtown; and Saturday, Oct. 31, vs. Hamilton.

According to Don Peoples Jr., a player on the Maroons’ varsity team tested positive on Oct. 21, and since that time other varsity players have also tested positive, along with a player on the junior varsity team.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Peoples, along with other school officials, attend a daily briefing with Karen Sullivan and John Rolich of the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department.

“We have been extremely aggressive in following the protocol set out by our health department and the Diocese of Helena,” said Peoples.

Members of both teams, along with any students that were in close contact, have been quarantined.

Looking toward the future, the volleyball’s postseason will start next week with the Western A conference changing to a playoff format. According to Peoples, the details are still being ironed out.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.