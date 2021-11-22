 Skip to main content
Maroons’ Monogram at KC Hall

Butte Central High School’s Monogram dance is from 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, at the Knights of Columbus.

Monogram royalty will be announced at 8:30 p.m. The princesses and princes are listed below:

Princesses:

Brenna Foley, daughter of Don and Sheri Foley

Maggie Stimatz, daughter of Joe and Beth Stimatz

Sage Wall, daughter of Brian and Mollie Wall

Princes:

Drew Badovinac, son of Brett and Amanda Badovinac

Thomas Icopini, son of Gary Icopini and Pat Danks

Eyston Lakkala, son of Scott and Airika Lakkala

Joseph Sehulster, son of Tom and Jennifer Sehulster

