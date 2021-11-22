Maroons’ Monogram at KC Hall

Butte Central High School’s Monogram dance is from 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, at the Knights of Columbus.
Monogram royalty will be announced at 8:30 p.m. The princesses and princes are listed below:
Princesses:
Brenna Foley, daughter of Don and Sheri Foley
Maggie Stimatz, daughter of Joe and Beth Stimatz
Sage Wall, daughter of Brian and Mollie Wall
Princes:
Drew Badovinac, son of Brett and Amanda Badovinac
Thomas Icopini, son of Gary Icopini and Pat Danks
Eyston Lakkala, son of Scott and Airika Lakkala
Joseph Sehulster, son of Tom and Jennifer Sehulster