Markovich on big subdivision: 'We are hoping to break ground in April'

A contract with NorthWestern Energy should be completed within 30 days, he said, but a final financing package is still being negotiated with banks. Still, he said, they hope to start construction at the site in April.

To get the final pending arrangements completed, they needed another extension on a preliminary plat so they could get started on the subdivision this spring. The council granted it Wednesday night.

“This has been in the works for a long time,” said Commissioner Jim Fisher. “I fully support the request to have a one-year extension. It’s a great project.”

Previous partners told commissioners in 2019 that they had invested nearly $1 million into the project and when completed, it would add $25 million to Butte’s tax base.

But the project got hung up because a Missoula businessman owned a sliver of land along Meadowlark Lane that was needed for a right-of-way easement, and they couldn’t get him to respond or negotiate. That was finally worked out.

The last major subdivision, Columbia Gardens Estates, was completed a decade ago just east of the 2400 block of Continental Drive. That wasn't too far removed from the housing crash in late 2008 but everything sold out relatively quickly.

