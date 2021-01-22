Markovich on big subdivision: 'We are hoping to break ground in April'

After numerous obstacles and delays, construction on Copper Fox Estates —the biggest housing addition in Butte in a decade — could begin in a few months.
“We are hoping to break ground in April,” Bill Markovich Jr. told Butte-Silver Bow commissioners this week.
Developers Les Thomas and Mike Hughes announced plans for the 84-lot subdivision more than five years ago, but they became stalled over a lengthy and contentious right-of-way easement issue.
Markovich joined the endeavor last year with a new team of owners that includes Thomas and Rick Hoffman, with Markovich as managing partner. He is owner of a banking and real estate enterprise that’s a compliment to family-owned Markovich Construction Inc.
The subdivision is slated for a 25-acre area just north of Margaret Leary Elementary School. Plans are to create 84 or 85 lots and when announced several years ago, houses were to be priced from $210,000 to $275,000.
Markovich said early last year that some financial details were still pending but he hoped construction would begin that spring in 2020. But he told commissioners this week that some final arrangements are still pending.
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has given OKs to install sewer and water lines, and the land, design, engineering and legal work “is 100-percent paid for and in place,” he said.
A contract with NorthWestern Energy should be completed within 30 days, he said, but a final financing package is still being negotiated with banks. Still, he said, they hope to start construction at the site in April.
To get the final pending arrangements completed, they needed another extension on a preliminary plat so they could get started on the subdivision this spring. The council granted it Wednesday night.
“This has been in the works for a long time,” said Commissioner Jim Fisher. “I fully support the request to have a one-year extension. It’s a great project.”
Previous partners told commissioners in 2019 that they had invested nearly $1 million into the project and when completed, it would add $25 million to Butte’s tax base.
But the project got hung up because a Missoula businessman owned a sliver of land along Meadowlark Lane that was needed for a right-of-way easement, and they couldn’t get him to respond or negotiate. That was finally worked out.
The last major subdivision, Columbia Gardens Estates, was completed a decade ago just east of the 2400 block of Continental Drive. That wasn't too far removed from the housing crash in late 2008 but everything sold out relatively quickly.