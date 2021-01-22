 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Markovich on big subdivision: 'We are hoping to break ground in April'
0 comments
editor's pick alert featured

Markovich on big subdivision: 'We are hoping to break ground in April'

{{featured_button_text}}
Copper Fox Estates project

The site of the planned Copper Fox Estates subdivision lies at the corner of Meadowlark Lane and South Arizona Street in Butte.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

After numerous obstacles and delays, construction on Copper Fox Estates —the biggest housing addition in Butte in a decade — could begin in a few months.

“We are hoping to break ground in April,” Bill Markovich Jr. told Butte-Silver Bow commissioners this week.

Developers Les Thomas and Mike Hughes announced plans for the 84-lot subdivision more than five years ago, but they became stalled over a lengthy and contentious right-of-way easement issue.

Markovich joined the endeavor last year with a new team of owners that includes Thomas and Rick Hoffman, with Markovich as managing partner. He is owner of a banking and real estate enterprise that’s a compliment to family-owned Markovich Construction Inc.

The subdivision is slated for a 25-acre area just north of Margaret Leary Elementary School. Plans are to create 84 or 85 lots and when announced several years ago, houses were to be priced from $210,000 to $275,000.

Markovich said early last year that some financial details were still pending but he hoped construction would begin that spring in 2020. But he told commissioners this week that some final arrangements are still pending.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has given OKs to install sewer and water lines, and the land, design, engineering and legal work “is 100-percent paid for and in place,” he said.

A contract with NorthWestern Energy should be completed within 30 days, he said, but a final financing package is still being negotiated with banks. Still, he said, they hope to start construction at the site in April.

To get the final pending arrangements completed, they needed another extension on a preliminary plat so they could get started on the subdivision this spring. The council granted it Wednesday night.

“This has been in the works for a long time,” said Commissioner Jim Fisher. “I fully support the request to have a one-year extension. It’s a great project.”

Previous partners told commissioners in 2019 that they had invested nearly $1 million into the project and when completed, it would add $25 million to Butte’s tax base.

But the project got hung up because a Missoula businessman owned a sliver of land along Meadowlark Lane that was needed for a right-of-way easement, and they couldn’t get him to respond or negotiate. That was finally worked out.

The last major subdivision, Columbia Gardens Estates, was completed a decade ago just east of the 2400 block of Continental Drive. That wasn't too far removed from the housing crash in late 2008 but everything sold out relatively quickly.

0 comments
4
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A look back at Butte's Columbia Gardens

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News