Marko Lucich: Not Irish, not Catholic but 100% Butte for St. Patrick's Day

It’s Marko Lucich, not Mark O’Lucich, and he’s not Irish Catholic, he’s Serbian Orthodox.

And even though he’s lived in Butte since he was 3, he’s not a Butte “native.” He was born in Anaconda.

So how is it that he’s one of three grand marshals who will be in Thursday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Butte after the previous two were nixed by COVID concerns?

In short, he’s beloved here and that’s Butte.

“People think my name is O’Lucich,” he said, laughing. “Really, it’s just an honor. I really see Butte and Anaconda as melting pots of ethnic backgrounds. And I think it’s a good example of our family, where there’s many different nationalities in one family.”

Lucich grew up in Butte and was a juvenile probation officer here for 28 years before he was named executive director of the Butte-Silver Bow Chamber of Commerce in 2003.

He stepped down in 2016 due to medical reasons and has had several brain surgeries in recent years, but he’s doing well and was smiling and laughing on Tuesday as he looked forward to the parade.

Father Tom Haffey was named grand marshal for the parade in 2020, but it was canceled just after COVID-19 hit in March 2020. Lucich was marshal last year, but that parade was canceled, too.

This year, grand marshals are John and the late Monica Cavanaugh of Cavanaugh’s County Celtic, but all three will be in the parade that starts at noon Thursday in Uptown Butte.

For the record, Lucich’s father, Johnno Lucich, was Serbian and served as undersheriff in Anaconda before he became chief deputy U.S. Marshal when Marko was 3 and moved the family to Butte. Marko’s mother, Donnie, was a Lazetich and also Serbian.

Marko has an aunt in Anaconda, Mary Laughlin (now Young), who is “100% Irish” but her daughter, Milana, is half Irish, half Serbian.

But really, it’s all good in Butte.

Author Agnes Getty put it this way decades and decades ago:

“Even the people were paradoxical,” she wrote. “One might pass in the course of a single block as many as 25 nationalities to say nothing of the many cross strains. At the corner of Park and Main on a Saturday afternoon one could brush elbows with the world.”

It’s the people, from so many places and so many backgrounds, that make Butte special, Lucich said. In Butte, anyone can get in on anything, including St. Patrick’s Day.

“I mean, during the summer we have the Serbian Fest, we have the Folk Festival, we have An Ri Ra, and then the Fourth of July parade, celebrating our independence,” he said. “So if you just look at one month in one year in Butte, Montana, you have so many different things going on that are so significant in our lives.”

There are more examples of the “community getting behind everything we do,” he said, including fundraisers for those who are hurting or have mounting medical bills. People did that for Lucich in 2016 after he’d had numerous scans, tests and surgeries to diagnose and treat a brain condition known as a chronic subdural hematoma.

“This community has a heart of gold and I’m just blessed I moved to Butte, Montana,” he said. “It’s from the heart. It’s not a façade. It’s from the heart.”

Lucich expects a big crowd for the parade and other St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Butte on Thursday.

“The weather is cooperating and people are just excited to come out of their houses and be together with other people and celebrate,” he said.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.