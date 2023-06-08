The Mariah’s Challenge Scholarship Ceremony was held May 30 in the Montana Tech Library’s auditorium.

Twenty graduating seniors, all of whom abstained from illegal drug use and underage drinking, each earned a $1,000 scholarship to be used in the first year of attendance at a four-year college, trade school or vocational school.

The students are Isaiah Bergren, Parker Brownback, Payton Clary, Tyler Duffy, Max Gallicano, Olivia Kohn, Aunika LeProwse, Gianna Liva, Chesney Lowe, Riley Lubick, Gabriella McPeek, Emma Meadow, Miranda Murray, Doug Peoples, Jasmine Richards, Jacob Sawyer, Madison Seaholm, Jonas Sherman, Ryan Tomich, and Alex Watson.

Mariah’s Challenge was officially launched on Feb. 2, 2008, in honor of Mariah Daye McCarthy, 14, who was hit and killed by a 20-year-old drunken driver on Oct. 28, 2007. Mariah and her two friends were walking to her home for a sleepover at the time. Her friends lived through their injuries.

Leo McCarthy, Mariah’s father, founded Mariah’s Challenge to educate kids and their parents about the dangers of drinking and to foster a change in Butte, a town with a long history of alcohol use and abuse.