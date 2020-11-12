Managing the pandemic in Butte schools

Over the last two weeks of October, every school in Butte School District No. 1 and Ramsay School reported positive COVID-19 cases in students or staff, and of those only East Middle School had made it through the year so far without a staff member testing positive. Two area high schools reported total numbers as high as almost anywhere in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, Butte High School reported a total of five staff members and 10 students positive as of Oct. 31, and additional cases were reported by parents this week. At Butte Central Catholic High School, one staff member and 11 students had tested positive this school year as of that date. Also ranking high among Montana schools is Hillcrest Elementary, with one staff member and 19 students positive for the school year. Reports from parents and the dramatic increase in county cases indicate these numbers have likely risen significantly since last compiled by the state.