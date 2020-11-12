Managing the pandemic in Butte schools

The professionals study the seating chart. Student A is surrounded by Students B through H. If Student A is younger — say a kindergartner with a tendency to roam — maybe Students I through L, seated a little farther away, are at-risk too. Maybe every student in the class pod. Maybe the teacher should be quarantined as well.
“There are no classes that are quarantined exactly alike,” said Karen Maloughney, a public health nurse for Butte-Silver Bow County Health Department.
This isn’t science fiction. This is school in Butte-Silver-Bow County at the end of 2020. The county confirmed over 120 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday for 1,239 total cases.
Outside town, Ramsay's K-8 school is empty this week because two positive cases turned into a shortage in staff, and a third- and fifth-grade classes are under quarantine. School’s back on Monday for the students who weren’t exposed, said Principal Chris Kellogg.
In any space-aged survival story, the characters find heroics they never knew they had.
“We have a lady that is a bus monitor and she helps in the kitchen and covers as a substitute teacher. And we have another lady that fills in as a bus driver,” said Cathy Maloney, Superintendent of Schools for Butte-Silver Bow County. “You have to be very resourceful in a small community.”
The county’s resources are being tested in and out of school. Student temperatures are measured at home or in school each day. Likewise, the health department takes the daily temperature of its community. It’s red hot right now. Nearly one in five tested are positive, and the number of positive cases per capita, 84 for every 100,000 people, is higher than in Missoula, Yellowstone, Lewis and Clark and Deer Lodge counties. Butte-Silver Bow is now in the red zone.
Judy Jonart, superintendent of Butte School District No. 1, said schools reflect community health. That’s why schools are under the health department’s microscope.
“We are a microcosm of Butte,” she said.
As of Wednesday, there had been no proven cases of COVID-19 transmission in county schools, according to Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan. But now the health department is investigating transmissions that may or may not have occurred under the strict precautions enforced by the vigilant teachers of the pod system. The verdict is still out.
Then why keep schools open?
“These small rural towns really love their schools,” said Maloney on behalf of smaller communities like Ramsay.
And in Butte, love for schools has proven more infectious than the virus. Sullivan stressed mental health in defense of in-school learning and administrators Jonart and Maloney said the same. They also cited better academics. Whatever the reasons, Jonart said more students are attending Butte schools now than in the previous grading period.
Of the schools’ student body, 19% of students are currently using the remote learning option, compared to 17% in the last grading period.
Maloney said there is also an uptick in the home school approach, where parents take full responsibility for their student’s education.
Keeping schools open and safe is a top priority for Sullivan. In fact, she considers it part of her job. Even an outbreak in one school would not necessarily be cause to close them all, she said.
But the spike that hit the community is showing up in the classroom.
Over the last two weeks of October, every school in Butte School District No. 1 and Ramsay School reported positive COVID-19 cases in students or staff, and of those only East Middle School had made it through the year so far without a staff member testing positive. Two area high schools reported total numbers as high as almost anywhere in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, Butte High School reported a total of five staff members and 10 students positive as of Oct. 31, and additional cases were reported by parents this week. At Butte Central Catholic High School, one staff member and 11 students had tested positive this school year as of that date. Also ranking high among Montana schools is Hillcrest Elementary, with one staff member and 19 students positive for the school year. Reports from parents and the dramatic increase in county cases indicate these numbers have likely risen significantly since last compiled by the state.
The battle to keep school life akin to times before the virus is fought daily by staff, administration and the health department. Keeping staff healthy is the last line of defense.
Principal Kellogg said temporarily closing the Ramsay School was done in part because of a lack of staff. But when mass quarantine becomes reality, something else is always at the forefront.
“When it comes down to safety, I’m always going to pick safety first,” Kellogg said.
Now back to the seating chart.
After students who may have been at risk are identified, the schools quickly and decisively make phone calls.
Keira Masters is the parent of a first-grader and a fifth-grader at Hillcrest Elementary in Butte. When she last received the COVID-19 call, it was to inform her there was a case somewhere in the school.
At first it’s frightening. Her first instinct is to wonder whether there’s imminent doom on the other end of the line, but she knows the families of students who were in close contact with a possible positive student would have been called already.
“It’s a little scary, but isn’t that life? All we can do is trust in people. It’s really a shared goal. We all want to keep our kids in school. We all want to keep the kids healthy,” she said.
When her first inclination subsides, the call becomes a reassurance the school is doing a great job. Just as the image of masked children marching in a single-file line and kept to a designated classroom strikes her as virtuous community action.
Teachers, for whom pandemic response wasn’t in the job description, lead the way to clean hands and masked faces, and even take their lunch with their classes. Masters’ first-grader’s class even has a bathroom in the room, so students rarely have to leave at all.
West Elementary parent Celeste Johnston got the other kind of call. She was told her child may have been in close contact with a positive case. Johnston was pointed to the health department website, given the option to have her child tested, and told to quarantine her child for 14 days.
Johnston wasn’t surprised.
“I was just waiting my turn to get quarantined. It’s spreading through the community. It was almost expected,” she said.
For Johnston, the hardest part was the talk she had to have with her child. A new kind of talk for a new kind of times. The, “you might have been exposed, but you’re going to be OK,” talk.
The mother of another quarantined student at West Elementary, Alex Canavan, said it’s easy to overlook the unsung little heroes of the pandemic. Masked, obedient, and without complaint, they march. They’re just happy to be back in school.
“It kind of hit me — these little people in the masks are probably having a hard time, too. But you’d never tell. They follow the rules. They’ve been really resilient,” she said.
The students are doing it. The schools are doing it. We’re all doing it, Johnston said.
“It’s creating a balance right now — living in the pandemic as well as living our lives.”
Both parents said the school is doing a great job at managing the situation.
Matt Vincent has two sons in Butte School District No. 1. Over the last month, these kinds of calls and texts have been rolling in on the regular. One of his boys got COVID-19 and Vincent’s family had to quarantine. His co-workers, friends, distant family members — you name it — have had to quarantine at different times for different reasons.
“I’m reluctant to say it feels normal. But it’s certainly not abnormal. It seems like everyone in Butte is getting it,” he said.
There is no sugar-coating the pandemic. The numbers have spoken. School staff are risking their health and that of their families just by doing their jobs. And while many parents say school is a necessary risk, many families have decided to switch to remote learning or homeschooling because they believe it’s safer.
Vincent, who just sent his kids back to school after quarantine, said he certainly respects the decision of parents who choose to keep kids at home.
However students take their schooling, not being able to socialize outside of school is hard on kids, parents said.
It’s all about adaptation, anymore. Masters’ kids can still attend the book fair, now they just have to do it online. Instead of going to house parties, Vincent’s sons get on the “House Party” app.
Parents in this story, administrators, and health department officials all said that keeping schools safe starts before and after the bell rings.
Masks, washing hands, staying home when possible, keeping in small groups— everyone has these weapons in the arsenal.
They are the simple tools on the road out of the red zone, back to times when seating charts were only used to take attendance.
