Man with wolfdogs contests county ordinance

“Very few people have wolfdogs. And we have enforced it a couple times I believe in Butte-Silver Bow in the last 15 years. But it is an ordinance that I'm not interested in changing. I'll surely look at it. And I have looked at it. But I don't think it needs to be amended because one person's upset with the enforcement of the ordinance. We do what's best for the greater good,” he said.

John Moodry, who helps oversee animal services as assistant director of Community Enrichment, said the ordinance was about public safety.

"When it’s a hybrid wolf, it's more dangerous. That’s why the provision is in there,” he said.

“What I've read about wolves, they can be very passive, they can be very aggressive. You know, the top of the food chain,” Moodry added.

On Thursday, Ledgerwood invited The Montana Standard to his home.

“So you came to see the horrible animals,” he said with a smile.

In the yard where they stay full-time, the dogs came running. Benjamin is three years old, 120 pounds, and he looks like a wolf. He walks like a wolf, and he digs like a wolf.

Star Dancer, one year and seven months old, has fewer obvious wolf characteristics. But like Benjamin, she’s a digger.