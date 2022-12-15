Man with fake US Marshal badge gets 5 years for impersonating a public servant

A judge sentenced 42-year-old Kurttis Copyak, of Butte, to five years in custody of the Montana Department of Corrections Thursday for one felony count of impersonating a public servant.

According to charging documents, Copyak first encountered the victim, a dancer at Sagebrush Sam’s, at the club and made her “uncomfortable” while showing her a United States Marshal “badge.”

“The court heard all the evidence in relation to this matter and heard all the circumstances surrounding this case,” said District Judge Kurt Krueger. “This is a very, very serious crime. This could have gone much further, and I can say that because I sat through this case and I saw the fear, I saw the anguish and I saw what could have potentially happened.”

The “fear” and “anguish” was in reference to the victim’s disposition during trial.

According to court documents, the victim again encountered Copyak at her home, where it appeared he had been waiting for her, hours after her shift ended at the club. She recognized him immediately because of their troublesome interaction.

After fleeing the scene, the victim called 911 from inside a convenience store.

Responding officers eventually found two fake badges – including one silver badge with blue lettering that read “United States Marshal" – in Copyak’s wallet, and at around 5 a.m. on Dec. 12, 2021 he was jailed for the felony. The charging documents noted that Copyak claimed he was “putting stuff away in his car and then planned on heading home” and had no intention of staying the night.

The charging documents stated that when asked if he flashed a badge that night, Copyak said that he did not and that he didn’t have any badges.

County Attorney Kelli Fivey made it abundantly clear that there should be no wiggle room in the five-year sentence she recommended for Copyak.

"What stands out most to the state is the defendant’s characterization of his behavior,” said the prosecutor. “He characterizes it as he was in the wrong place at the wrong time. He accuses the victim of making false accusations against him and lying about him. He goes on to accuse counsel of being unprofessional and that counsel and this court is prejudiced against him.

“Your honor, this is highly concerning to the state because we have a complete lack of remorse. We have a complete lack of accountability.”

Fivey went on to point out that if the victim hadn’t run away from her home upon seeing Copyak, she wonders what else might have happened.

While making his pitch for a three-year sentence, defense attorney Christopher White explained that Copyak has a modest criminal history and that there is nearly a 10-year gap between this guilty verdict and his last criminal conviction.

“He’s been marked as a low risk to re-offend,” White said. “He’s low-need in every category except for education and employment and financial situation.”

The defense also emphasized that this particular charge of impersonating a public servant is a nonviolent offense.

“He wasn’t convicted on what could have been,” White said.

Copyak was given the opportunity to read a statement he prepared. He said that he understood the seriousness of the crime and that he was remorseful.

“I am eternally sorry,” Copyak said. “I understand everything that’s happened. I’m at the mercy of the court, your honor.”

Krueger sided with the prosecution and sentenced Copyak to five years in custody of the department of corrections, with none of those years suspended. He will receive credit for the 76 days already served.