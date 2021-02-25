Man who threatened Butte officers and their families pleads guilty

A Butte man accused of waving a gun around while driving and later threatening to slit the throats of police officers and their families pleaded guilty Thursday to felony intimidation and repeat drunken driving.

As part of a plea deal, prosecutors plan to drop two additional counts of intimidation and one count of assault with a weapon against 38-year-old Jonathan Carriger.

District Judge Kurt Krueger accepted Carriger’s guilty pleas and ordered a presentence investigation, with a sentencing date to be set later. He faces up to five years in prison for the DUI conviction, his fourth, and a maximum 10 years for intimidation.

According to charging documents, police were called to Walnut Street on May 18 on a report that Carriger had just kicked in a front door and was yelling at a woman inside.

He was gone when officers arrived but they soon got a call about a man driving a truck recklessly on Grand Avenue and pointing a gun out the window. They pulled Carriger over on Farrell Street.

While at the scene, another person told officers Carriger had threatened his grandson by challenging him to a fight and brandishing the gun.