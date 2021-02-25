Man who threatened Butte officers and their families pleads guilty

A Butte man accused of waving a gun around while driving and later threatening to slit the throats of police officers and their families pleaded guilty Thursday to felony intimidation and repeat drunken driving.
As part of a plea deal, prosecutors plan to drop two additional counts of intimidation and one count of assault with a weapon against 38-year-old Jonathan Carriger.
District Judge Kurt Krueger accepted Carriger’s guilty pleas and ordered a presentence investigation, with a sentencing date to be set later. He faces up to five years in prison for the DUI conviction, his fourth, and a maximum 10 years for intimidation.
According to charging documents, police were called to Walnut Street on May 18 on a report that Carriger had just kicked in a front door and was yelling at a woman inside.
He was gone when officers arrived but they soon got a call about a man driving a truck recklessly on Grand Avenue and pointing a gun out the window. They pulled Carriger over on Farrell Street.
While at the scene, another person told officers Carriger had threatened his grandson by challenging him to a fight and brandishing the gun.
At jail and at St. James Healthcare, where he was taken for a blood draw, he threatened at least three officers, telling two of them he “was going to find them and their families when he got out and kill them.” He mentioned shooting them and slitting their throats, prosecutors say.