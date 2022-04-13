Man who lit fire during arrest in Butte gets a second 10-year prison sentence

A man recently sentenced to 10 years in prison for crimes he committed in jail asked a judge Wednesday to spare him from another decade behind bars for setting himself on fire while being arrested at a Butte convenience store.

“Twenty years in prison is saying I’m a waste of life,” 36-year-old Joshua Roy Smith told District Judge Robert Whelan.

Prosecutors said Smith’s criminal history and actions justified consecutive 10-year terms in the Montana State Prison and as part of a plea deal Smith had agreed to, they were dropping seven other felony charges in the two cases.

Whelan said 20 years was appropriate in part because Smith had “assaulted two officers out there trying to make the community safe.”

Smith was charged with multiple felonies in both incidents and in the deal with prosecutors, pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting an officer in each case. Three weeks ago, District Judge Kurt Krueger sentenced him to 10 years in prison for the jail crimes.

The first case stemmed from an incident on a late November night in 2019 at the Thriftway convenience store at Front and Utah. An officer saw him in the store, knew he was wanted on warrants and tried to arrest him, prosecutors said.

Smith had a can of spray paint in his hoodie pocket and during a struggle was somehow able to spray and ignite it with a torch lighter. His hoodie caught fire but the officer managed to put it out with his hand and with help from a customer, pinned Smith to the ground until other officers arrived.

On Dec. 31 that year, while jailed for the fire incident, detention officers discovered that caulking around the sink in Smith’s cell was gone and the sink could be completely removed. There was other damage, too.

While escorting Smith to the booking floor, he knocked one officer down, got inside an administrative office and tried to get through the window into the public area. He was pulled back but struggled with two other detention officers before he was subdued.

Like he did before Judge Kruger three weeks ago, Smith apologized Wednesday for his actions and said he had been jailed for more than 800 days. He said his mother died during that time and he needed treatment for addiction but was ready to turn things around.

“All I want to do is make my mother proud of me,” he said.

