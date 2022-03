Man who admits rapes in Butte gets deferred sentence; prosecutor says victims support outcome

A former Montana Tech football player who admitted raping two women in Butte will do no prison time and could get the crime expunged from his record if he stays out of trouble for six years.

District Judge Kurt Krueger agreed to the deferred sentence for 20-year-old Derek James Nygaard of Clancy on Thursday after prosecutor Samm Cox made it clear that the two victims supported the plea deal behind it.

Cox said Nygaard was young and had no previous criminal history, but said the key factor in the plea agreement was the victims. They were in the courtroom with family members for the sentencing hearing.

“There’s no excuse or justifications for his actions but the victims wanted me to let the court know that their acceptance of this recommendation is based upon their hope — their sincere hope — that nobody else has to go through the position they were in,” Cox said.

“They hope he can take the necessary steps, with counseling, with all the conditions of supervision, and become a productive member of the community.”

Krueger also noted the unusual sentence for such a case and told Nygaard that if he failed to follow all requirements and conditions of probation, he could be sentenced up to life in prison.

Nygaard was charged with two counts of sexual intercourse without consent, but the counts were combined into one and he pleaded guilty. But in doing so, he admitted raping both women.

Nygaard was a student at Montana Tech in the 2020 fall semester but was no longer enrolled there or still a member of the football team when prosecutors filed charges in March 2021. The university said privacy laws prohibited them from releasing any other information on him.

According to charging documents, a woman came to the Butte police station on Oct. 13, 2020, and said Nygaard had made sexual advances on three separate occasions between Sept. 14 and Sept. 18. During the third one, he prevented her from leaving his residence and violated her with his finger.

She said she felt ashamed that it happened and felt compelled to tell police after she found out there might be another victim.

Montana Tech had already initiated Title IX proceedings, a civil complaint process for addressing claims of sexual assault or sexual violence, and gave Butte police statements about the alleged incidents, prosecutors say.

During their investigation, police contacted another potential victim and after some time, that woman agreed to speak with a detective.

She said she and Nygaard had been in a short-term relationship in August 2020 but it ended and they didn’t communicate much until the end of September, when he started making comments about self-harm.

He sent her a social media missive on Oct. 3 that year asking her to let him into her residence complex. She told police he appeared extremely drunk and had a hard time walking so she let him come to her residence.

She asked him to leave but he made sexual advances, pinned her hand against a bed, covered her mouth with another hand and raped her. She tried to call someone for help at one point but he took her phone, prosecutors say.

This story will be updated.

