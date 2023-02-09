In the early morning hours of April 22 last year, Dominic LaForge led police on a high-speed chase from Montana Street in Butte to the top of Homestake Pass on Interstate 90.

He reached speeds of 100 mph, drove the wrong direction on I-90 at one point, sped toward officers at another, stopped and sped off again several times, and in the end, rammed a Montana Highway Patrol trooper’s car before surrendering.

Prosecutors charged LaForge, 31, with six felony counts of criminal endangerment and three misdemeanors. He pleaded guilty to two of the felonies and on Thursday, District Judge Kurt Krueger sentenced him to eight years in the Montana State Prison.

The sentence was specifically 15 years in prison with seven suspended. If he had been convicted as originally charged, he faced more than 60 years behind bars. The eight-year sentence was part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

“Mr. LaForge has had some previous criminal history but not a lot,” Prosecutor Kaitlyn Lamb told Krueger before the sentence was handed down. “However, this case presented significant public safety concerns so the sentence is appropriate for community safety.”

The incident began around 2:30 a.m. when dispatch reported that a woman was being followed by another vehicle in the area of Front and Montana streets. Police spotted the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of Town Pump, it took off and the chase was on.

LaForge drove his 2006 Toyota Corolla onto I-15 northbound then I-90 eastbound, at times slamming on the brakes, almost causing officers to slam into him, prosecutors said.

He reached the Homestake exit, used an “authorized use only” turnaround at one point to get onto I-90 West, then turned around and drove east in westbound lanes. He was heading toward a police vehicle before turning around again driving westbound in the west bound lane.

Police were able to deploy stop-sticks and LaForge’s car ultimately went into a center median and officers boxed him in. He tried to drive off again but slammed into a trooper’s patrol car and officers got him out of the car and onto the ground.