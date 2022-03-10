Man sentenced for 2016 fatal crash near Ramsay

Shortly after 2 a.m. on April 12, 2016, Lawrence Carlyle and his friend, Kody McCowen, got in a 1994 Mazda after drinking and headed east on Interstate 90 toward Butte.

When they were just west of the Ramsay interchange, the driver didn’t negotiate a turn, drifted left and overcorrected before traveling into the median. The Mazda slid sideways and rolled several times before coming to a rest. Both men were ejected.

Two people who stopped told police that Carlyle said he was the driver, and one said Carlyle kept repeating, “I killed my friend.”

McCowen had indeed been killed. He was 32. Carlyle was 59. Both were living in Anaconda at the time.

On Thursday, nearly six years after the crash, District Court Judge Kurt Krueger gave Carlyle a seven-year suspended sentence for negligent homicide.

Prosecutor Mike Clague had recommended it, and although defense attorney Josh Demers asked for a deferred sentence instead, neither believed prison time was warranted now.

They said Carlyle had health problems, some tied to military service decades ago, and had taken responsibility for what happened.

“He hasn’t forgotten that he lost his friend that night,” Demers told the judge.

Carlyle wasn’t charged until April 2018 and wasn’t arrested on the initial charge — vehicular homicide while under the influence — until January 2020 in Sanpete, Utah.

Prosecutors say the investigation took a long time and after charges were filed, they lost track of Carlyle’s whereabouts in Utah for some time. The initial charge carried a maximum 30-year prison sentence.

As part of a deal this past November, Carlyle pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of negligent homicide with a 20-year maximum. A no contest plea means the defendant does not admit guilt but does admit that a jury could find beyond a reasonable doubt that the alleged facts were truthful.

According to charging documents, Carlyle told two people who stopped at the crash site that he was the driver, and hospital records showed his blood-alcohol content at 0.132 percent. The legal limit is 0.08.

Both men were not wearing seat belts and were ejected, and authorities said then that speed and alcohol were suspected in the crash. Investigators later determined the two men had been drinking in at least two area bars before the crash.

Carlyle will still be on probation during the suspended sentence and could be sent to prison for years if he violates terms, but Clague said it was a reasonable sentence.

“We’re asking you to give the defendant an opportunity to show that he can make amends for the actions that caused the death of Kody McCowen,” Clague said.

Demers said his client served his country honorably in the U.S. Marines and while stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina years ago, was among Marines who drank contaminated water at the base.

He had health problems from that and they were exacerbated by injuries he sustained in the crash six years ago, Demers said, adding they were a reason prosecutors allowed Carlyle to plead no contest in the case.

“It’s not because Mr. Carlyle is unwilling or isn’t willing to accept guilt in this situation,” Demers told the judge. “He does feel guilt about what happened. He feels guilty that he allowed himself and Kody to get inebriated that night.

“He doesn’t have any actual memory of driving the vehicle that night but he has incredible sadness still to this day about losing his friend.”

Judge Krueger said there was a “senseless loss of life” that night but said a suspended sentence was justified based on health reasons and because Carlyle had been sober in recent years. The latter was an indication he would comply with probation terms, Krueger said.

