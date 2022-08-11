Man pleads not guilty to robbery at group home in Butte

A 32-year-old man accused of going into a group home in Butte, striking a female resident in the head several times and taking off with cigarettes, a laptop box and her cell phone pleaded not guilty to robbery Thursday.

Joshua Lee Foster remained free on $15,000 bond after his arraignment before District Judge Kurt Krueger but if convicted of the robbery charge faces up to 40 years in prison and a fine up to $50,000.

According to prosecutors, Foster entered a group home in the 900 block of California Street around 6:30 p.m. on June 16 and confronted the resident. He told her to give him everything and when she said no, he grabbed her cell phone and cigarettes.

She tried to stop him but said he struck her several times on the head in the same location where she had surgery for brain cancer, prosecutors said. She fell backwards onto a chair and he ran out of the house.

Another resident came downstairs, saw Foster leave and followed him along some railroad tracks. Police joined the resident and they located Foster under a Nevada Street bridge. He had a laptop device in his hand, prosecutors say.

The victim was taken to St. James Healthcare to get her injuries checked out and Foster was taken to jail.