A former Butte man accused of molesting and raping a girl over a two- or three-year period pleaded not guilty Thursday to sexual intercourse without consent.

Prosecutors also charged 59-year-old Gordon Duane Ballensky with felony tampering with evidence for allegedly deleting or destroying videos and/or images from electronic devices that contained evidence.

Ballensky pleaded not guilty to that, too, and District Judge Kurt Krueger set the next hearing for July 27. He sent Ballensky back to jail after Wednesday’s arraignment with bond set at $100,000.

Because of the ages involved, Ballensky faces a minimum of four years in prison and up to 100 years if convicted of the sex charge. The tampering charge carries a 10-year maximum.

The girl’s parents told police about the alleged crimes in November 2019 but prosecutors say it took months during the COVID pandemic to get DNA results and forensic findings from the electronic devices. When they received all the evidence in 2020, Ballensky had moved away from Butte and was only recently located and arrested.

According to prosecutors, the girl was 12 when the rapes were reported and she said the assaults had been occurring for two or three years. She said they involved touching at first but included penetration about the time she turned 11.

The girl said the assaults mostly occurred at a residence but also occurred in a truck and camp trailer. She also told police that Ballensky would make her use his cell phone to record videos of her private parts and said he took nude photos of her.

The girl “stated that he would tell her to keep it a secret and that if anybody found out he would go to jail and would never talk to her again,” prosecutors said in charging documents.

Ballensky told police he never touched the girl’s private parts and never had sex with her. He stated “the only contact he would have with her was a hug.”

Prosecutors say the girl was given a medical exam by a nurse practitioner in November 2019 who found some abnormalities of the hymen and rectum that could have been caused by the reported rapes. But the report also said they could have occurred “by other means not related to sexual assault.”

Police conducted a search of Ballensky’s residence in Butte and collected numerous cell phones, a tablet computer and other electronic devices. There was also a security camera system based in a bedroom.

Police said it was passcode protected and when Ballensky unlocked it, “we checked the system and found that it had been wiped clean that day and there were no past recordings available.”

The electronic devices were later examined and the majority were clean. One laptop had an extensive amount of pornography on it, including some that appeared to include children, prosecutors said. No charges have been filed in District Court relation to that.