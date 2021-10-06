Man pleads not guilty to 11th DUI with new warrant pending for drinking again

A 60-year-old Butte man with 10 previous drunken-driving convictions appeared with his attorney at her office virtually via Zoom on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to yet another DUI charge.

But there was a twist: Craig Lee Barth should have been appearing from jail.

After accepting the plea, District Judge Robert Whelan told Barth a bench warrant had been issued for his arrest on Sept. 30 for allegedly violating his release conditions by testing positive for alcohol. The warrant was still active.

“Do you understand that?” he asked Barth.

“We do now,” said his attorney, Jessica Polan.

She said they contest accusations by prosecutors that he violated release conditions by drinking alcohol, but Whelan said the bench warrant was still active.

“You will be advised to turn yourself in,” Whelan said.

Once in custody, Whelan said he would set a hearing on the alleged release violations. He set the next hearing on the DUI charge for Nov. 10.

If convicted on that, Barth faces a minimum of 13 months in custody of state prison officials and a maximum of five years in prison, plus a fine between $5,000 and $10,000.