Man on lam for years after rape charge in Butte gets 10 years in prison

A man who went on the lam for eight years after he was accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in Butte in 2012 has been sentenced to 10 years in the Montana State Prison.

Prosecutors initially charged 49-year-old Patrick Dean Kakouris with sexual intercourse without consent, which carries a possible term of life in prison, but he skipped a court hearing in January 2013 and left town.

In November 2020, U.S. Customs officials picked him up in Houston, Texas after he was extradited from Mexico. He was returned to Butte and in January 2021 — eight years to the day that he skipped the court hearing — he was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to the rape charge.

Samm Cox, the chief prosecutor in the case, ultimately amended the charge to felony criminal endangerment and on June 30, District Judge Kurt Krueger sentenced Kakouris to 10 years in prison for that and bail jumping.

Cox told The Montana Standard on Friday that he reduced the charge after talking with the victim. She is 28 or 29 now, he said, and did not want to endure more proceedings and a possible trial.

In a plea deal, Kakouris pleaded guilty to criminal endangerment for creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury to the victim. He was sentenced to 10 years for that and 10 years for bail jumping but they run concurrently.

The victim said she was walking toward her mother’s house near the intersection of Mercury and Washington streets on April 19, 2012 when a man in a white car pulled up and said, “Get in slow poke,” according to initial charging documents.

She thought the man was her uncle so she got in but then realized it wasn’t him. The man drove her around and then stopped in an alley near West Elementary School, where he forced her to perform a sexual act, prosecutors say. She was able to get into the back seat, open the door and run.

She went to the police, described several unique characteristics about the car and described the suspect. Police suspected Kakouris based on the descriptions and he was later arrested and charged.

He pleaded not guilty and in a July 9, 2012, letter to the judge, while he was awaiting a new attorney, he asked for the charge to be dismissed.

He said he was innocent “and it is creating a huge upset in my household and defaming my name in the community for no other reason than mistaken identity or false allegation,” he wrote.

Kakouris was out on bond when he failed to show for a pre-trial conference before Krueger on Jan. 14, 2013, and a bench warrant was issued. After the no-show, a police detective contacted Kakouris’s wife at the time and she said he intended to flee Montana.