Man killed in car crash near Gold Creek in Powell County
A 28-year-old man from northwestern Montana was killed Saturday morning when the car he was driving crashed on Interstate 90 near Gold Creek in Powell County, the Montana Highway Patrol said.

The man was driving alone headed westbound just before 6:30 a.m. when his sedan went into the median and flipped and rolled, Trooper Christopher Ellis said. The man was ejected and did not survive his injuries.

Ellis said speed was definitely a factor and although alcohol was probably not, drug use is suspected. Toxicology testing will be performed, a standard practice in fatal crashes in Montana.

Ellis wasn’t 100-percent certain yet where the victim lived in northwestern Montana.

Gold Creek is 57 miles northwest of Butte and 53 miles from Missoula.

