Man jailed for felony assault on Anaconda peace officer

ANACONDA — Last Friday, Sky Miguel Little Coyote, 30, allegedly assaulted a staff member at Community, Counseling and Correctional Services’ START Center, located near Anaconda off Highway 48.

For that offense, he was taken to the Anaconda-Deer Lodge Detention Center. According to the report, after being booked, a detention officer went to speak to Little Coyote and was punched in the face.

The officer was treated and released at the Anaconda Community Hospital emergency room.

As for Little Coyote — he is now in jail for the felony offense of aggravated assault on a peace officer. His bond was set at $30,000.

