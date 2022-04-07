Man jailed for allegedly violating judge's no-contact warnings

A man who was warned by a judge not to have any contact with his ex-wife or children as part of a seven-year suspended sentence in a domestic abuse case was back in court Thursday.

Prosecutors say 35-year-old Robert Kingsley Taylor tried to contact his children only two days after District Judge Kurt Krueger warned him on March 24 that failing to meet any conditions of his sentence would land him in the Montana State Prison.

They say he violated the no-contact order at least two other times since March 24 so a bench warrant was issued. He was recently arrested outside of his kids’ school, prosecutors said, but posted a $50,000 bond and was freed.

He appeared in court with a public defender on Thursday and denied any violations, but Prosecutor Samm Cox is still seeking to have his suspended sentence revoked. He asked that Taylor be jailed again with bail set at $150,000 pending further proceedings.

Krueger set it $250,000.

“The court at the sentencing hearing was very, very clear that there was not to be any contact of any kind,” the judge said before noting that there are several alleged violations already.

Krueger will hold a hearing to consider evidence of the violations, but he said as alleged now, they would be “flagrant violations of the court’s previous order.”

Taylor was convicted of assault with a weapon for kicking in a bedroom door one day in early 2020, picking up a pistol, racking the slide and terrorizing his wife. She said in court on March 24 that the abuse had gone on for years. They have since divorced.

Taylor was cuffed and taken to jail after Thursday's hearing.

