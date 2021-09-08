Man goes on trial in Butte for death of Broadwater County deputy, shootout with police

His patrol video showed the car stopping in some grass, and after some silence, Moore can be heard moaning. Based on tire tracks and other evidence, prosecutors believe Lloyd Barrus did a U-turn, pulled next to Moore’s car and Marshall fired the fatal shots.

A trooper arrived at the scene at 2:45 a.m. and found Moore dead. An autopsy determined he had been struck twice in the shoulder and twice in the head.

The trooper observed 24 bullet holes or marks on the windshield and other parts of Moore’s car and he found 19 cartridges next to the car, all fired from a .308-caliber rifle.

During his arraignment, Barrus pleaded not guilty to 24 initial felony counts and one misdemeanor. When he asked to address the court, the judge cautioned him against speaking to preserve his right to remain silent.

He spoke anyway.

“Your honor, I understand it and I appreciate what you have to say, but I still do want to say please tell Officer Moore’s wife and kids I’m sorry for their loss," Barrus said.

In March 2000, Lloyd Barrus, another son and a woman were arrested after a high-speed chase and armed standoff with police in Death Valley, California that lasted more than 18 hours.