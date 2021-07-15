Man gets three years for shaking, injuring infant boy

According to prosecutors, medical personnel went to Lopez’s residence on a report of a baby not breathing. He was breathing when they got there but was taken to St. James Healthcare and then transported to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake.

A doctor there said the baby had “suffered an injury to the left side of his brain which included a bleed on the brain and swelling of the brain” and a piece of the infant’s skull had to be removed to relieve the swelling.

That same doctor reported that the “injuries sustained are indicative of trauma associated with child abuse.”

During a police interview, Lopez said that while holding his son, he had stepped on some cords, causing a DVD player to fall. He said he was startled, jumped up or back, then turned and the infant’s head must have struck a dresser.

But in a subsequent interview, Lopez admitted he “freaked out,” did shake the infant back and forth and was responsible for the injuries. He pleaded guilty to assault on a minor in December 2019.

Delays in a presentence investigation delayed sentencing until Thursday. Demers said his client had not only stayed out of trouble during that time, he was employed and working long shifts and was enrolled to take courses this fall at Montana Tech.