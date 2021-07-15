Man gets three years for shaking, injuring infant boy

A Butte man who shook his 6-month-old son hard enough to cause brain injuries tried to persuade a judge Thursday to suspend any sentence imposed and “give me a chance to prove myself.”
“I want to make a life for myself your honor, not just for me but for my boys,” 25-year-old Angelo Lopez told District Judge Kurt Krueger.
Krueger did suspend 12 years of a 15-year sentence, but said Lopez deserved at least three years in direct custody of the Montana Department of Corrections as punishment for a “very serious crime” that was charged as assault on a minor.
The boy, who has a twin brother, had to be transported to a hospital in Salt Lake City after the incident on Jan. 3, 2018 and doctors had to remove a portion of his skull to relieve swelling.
Prosecutor Samm Cox said it was a violent act “that we just can’t wipe away” and Krueger said its long-term physical consequences on the boy, now 4, are still unknown.
Defense attorney Josh Demers said the incident was “an absolute tragedy” and Lopez would “have to live with that the rest of his life,” but Krueger said he wasn’t the only one.
“The one who is going to have to live with this the remainder of his life is the young child,” Krueger said. “We have a young child who is 4 years of age. We do not even know the effects of this incident on this child.”
According to prosecutors, medical personnel went to Lopez’s residence on a report of a baby not breathing. He was breathing when they got there but was taken to St. James Healthcare and then transported to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake.
A doctor there said the baby had “suffered an injury to the left side of his brain which included a bleed on the brain and swelling of the brain” and a piece of the infant’s skull had to be removed to relieve the swelling.
That same doctor reported that the “injuries sustained are indicative of trauma associated with child abuse.”
During a police interview, Lopez said that while holding his son, he had stepped on some cords, causing a DVD player to fall. He said he was startled, jumped up or back, then turned and the infant’s head must have struck a dresser.
But in a subsequent interview, Lopez admitted he “freaked out,” did shake the infant back and forth and was responsible for the injuries. He pleaded guilty to assault on a minor in December 2019.
Delays in a presentence investigation delayed sentencing until Thursday. Demers said his client had not only stayed out of trouble during that time, he was employed and working long shifts and was enrolled to take courses this fall at Montana Tech.
Lopez has only been allowed to see the boys on brief, supervised occasions, Cox said. But Demers said Lopez is financially supporting them and a partner as much as he can and “letting them know they still have a father.”
He had taken classes in anger management and parenting, Demers said, and probation under a completely suspended sentence would allow him to keep moving forward.
Cox recommended the sentence Krueger imposed, saying at least three years of incarceration were in order before probation.
“As this court is aware and everybody here is aware, children can be frustrating, but you don’t take those frustrations out on the child and that’s what happened here,” Cox said.
“But for the grace of God, the child is still alive,” he said.