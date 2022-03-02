Man gets five years in DOC custody for machete incident in Butte

A man accused of waving a machete and breaking things in a house while threatening two people inside will soon be in custody of state prison officials.

District Judge Robert Whelan sentenced 30-year-old Brendan Lee White to five years with the Montana Department of Corrections on Wednesday and recommended he take part in a prison program for chemical dependency.

He was initially charged with assault with a weapon and misdemeanor theft and criminal mischief, but in an agreement with prosecutors, pleaded guilty to felony criminal endangerment. It carries a maximum 10-year prison term, compared to 20 years for assault with a weapon.

White appeared via video from jail and told Whelan he was pleased with the plea deal and sentence.

“I need to get my things on track,” he said. “I’m happy with this and happy the way things are looking.”

A man told police that White was homeless so he let him stay in the basement of his house one night. The next day, this past Jan. 12, he started talking about his girlfriend breaking up with him and became angry.

According to prosecutors, White pulled out a machete and began waving it around. He started breaking things, threatened to kill the man and a woman and said he would burn the house down. He also told the woman he would “sell her to the sex trade for $5,000.”

White violated probation terms in a previous case with the machete incident but the sentence covers both cases. He was given 187 days credit for time served in both cases and it will be subtracted from his five-year sentence.

