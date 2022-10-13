Man gets five years for ninth DUI — and 'possibly' 10th or 11th

A prosecutor asked that a Butte man with at least nine DUI convictions be sentenced to four years in prison custody Thursday with no recommendation for further treatment programs, saying it was a waste of taxpayer money.

“The state has tried countless times to afford the defendant treatment and it hasn’t worked out,” prosecutor Kelli Fivey said of 54-year-old James Walter Schoonover.

District Judge Kurt Krueger agreed with that but went beyond a plea deal recommendation of four years, giving Schoonover the maximum five years in custody of the Montana Department of Corrections with no request for more treatment. He also fined him $5,000.

Krueger said Schoonover had an “extensive criminal history” that included at least nine DUI convictions and 14 felonies overall and he continued to offend despite previous DOC treatment programs.

The sentence was for driving under the influence of drugs on Sept. 8, 2021. He later pleaded guilty to the charge, admitting he was on drugs when he was pulled over by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper in Butte.

He had at least eight previous DUI convictions and possibly more, Fivey said. He had been arrested for DUI at least two more times but there are no court records indicating how those cases years ago turned out.

“We’re talking at least nine — possibly 10 or 11,” she told the judge. “And what do we get? Another felony, another felony, another felony. The state spending more money on treatment is no good.”

The Montana Legislature enhanced possible sentences for repeated DUIs during the 2021 legislative session but they were not in effect when Schoonover’s latest offense occurred.

According to prosecutors, a trooper spotted a car with no operational tag lights driving on the shoulder at Montana and Front streets on Sept. 8, 2021.

There were others in the car but Schoonover was driving and didn’t have a license, insurance or other documents. He gave the trooper a false name and birth date, then an address that came back to a sporting goods store on Harrison Avenue.

He was sweating “profusely” even though it was 52 degrees and he was wearing a tank top, the trooper said, and he was “on the nod” — a state of alternating in and out of drowsiness that’s a common sign of narcotic use.

He said at one point that he couldn’t continue field sobriety tests, and “as he was walking back to the patrol car, he made a huge spectacle of laying on the ground after purposefully running into my patrol car,” the trooper said.

Troopers ultimately determined Schoonover’s true identity and he was wanted on a felony warrant and had a revoked license. A blood draw was done at St. James Healthcare.

On Thursday, public defender James Dolan said he was OK with four years in DOC custody but said the sentence should include further treatment.