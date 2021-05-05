Man gets deferred sentence for shooting up car while girlfriend drove

An Anaconda man accused of shooting a rifle several times inside an SUV while his girlfriend was driving pleaded guilty to a felony assault charge Wednesday and can avoid prison time if he follows probation conditions.

But District Judge Robert Whelan told 40-year-old Jason Stigen that if he violated any terms of a three-year deferred sentence, he could face the maximum penalty for assault with a weapon — 20 years in the Montana State Prison.

“If you step out of line, there is a big hammer hanging over your head,” Whelan said.

Prosecutor Kelli Fivey recommended the deferred sentence, saying Stigen had no prior felony convictions and had caused apprehension, but not actual injury, with the rifle.

She also said the victim had requested a more lenient sentence than the one imposed Wednesday, and Stigen faced years in prison if he violated probation.

According to charging documents, police went to the frontage road off Interstate 90 near the Ramsay exit on Aug. 31, 2020, on a report of man and woman fighting in a parked Suburban. When an officer got there, a woman got out of the passenger side holding a .22-caliber rifle.