Man gets 7 years for firing gun at Dano's bartender in Butte

A Butte man apologized Thursday for firing a gun at a bartender outside of Dano’s bar in Butte last year, saying he would “handle the situation very differently” if he could go back in time.

But District Judge Kurt Krueger said the victim was still affected by the incident and sentenced 30-year-old Andrew Justin Witham to seven years at the Montana State Prison for assault with a weapon.

“The victim in this matter was very traumatized and has ongoing problems as a result of this very serious offense,” Krueger said. The sentence was technically for 10 years, but three years were suspended.

Prosecutor Kelli Fivey said the bullet missed the victim, “thankfully,” but he quit his bartending job and has other issues because of the incident.

According to prosecutors, police responded to a disturbance at Dano’s, 2051 Harrison Ave., shortly before 1 a.m. on June 12, 2020. Witham had already fled the scene in a white Buick.

The bartender told officers he was trying to get patrons to leave the bar when a fight broke out in the parking lot. He said he heard a gunshot, looked in the direction the sound came from and saw Witham pointing a revolver directly at him.