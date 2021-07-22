Man gets 7 years for firing gun at Dano's bartender in Butte

A Butte man apologized Thursday for firing a gun at a bartender outside of Dano’s bar in Butte last year, saying he would “handle the situation very differently” if he could go back in time.
But District Judge Kurt Krueger said the victim was still affected by the incident and sentenced 30-year-old Andrew Justin Witham to seven years at the Montana State Prison for assault with a weapon.
“The victim in this matter was very traumatized and has ongoing problems as a result of this very serious offense,” Krueger said. The sentence was technically for 10 years, but three years were suspended.
Prosecutor Kelli Fivey said the bullet missed the victim, “thankfully,” but he quit his bartending job and has other issues because of the incident.
According to prosecutors, police responded to a disturbance at Dano’s, 2051 Harrison Ave., shortly before 1 a.m. on June 12, 2020. Witham had already fled the scene in a white Buick.
The bartender told officers he was trying to get patrons to leave the bar when a fight broke out in the parking lot. He said he heard a gunshot, looked in the direction the sound came from and saw Witham pointing a revolver directly at him.
While still talking to witnesses, officers got a call from a resident living near Buxton saying the suspect had knocked on their door and told them to call police.
Officers found Witham when they arrived and said he was crying hysterically, repeatedly saying “I’m sorry” and saying he wanted to do the right thing, according to charging documents.
Witham previously pleaded the assault with a weapon charge, admitting that he fired the gun in the direction of the victim. He made a brief statement on Thursday.
“I would like it to be known that I take full responsibility for my actions and I am very sorry for the actions that took place that June night last summer,” he said via video from the Butte jail. “If I could go back, I would handle the situation very differently.
“I wish the victim the best and intend to take the steps that make sure nothing like this happens again.”
But Fivey, the prosecutor, said Witham had four previous felony convictions. And the person who talked with Witham during a presentence investigation said he had no real remorse for the victim, Fivey said, but did display a “criminal attitude” during the interview.
“I think that makes the sentence to the Montana State Prison even more appropriate,” she said.