Man gets 5-year DOC sentence for seventh DUI

A judge sentenced a Butte man with at least seven DUI convictions to five years in custody of the Montana Department of Corrections on Thursday.

District Judge Kurt Krueger also imposed a $5,000 fine on 47-year-old Brandon Lee Wilder but gave him 281 days credit for time already served in jail that can lower the amount he ends up paying.

Prosecutors say Wilder had been convicted of at least six DUIs prior to his arrest for a seventh on Aug. 14, 2020.

According to police, Wilder was driving a gray hatchback with its back window broken out and a green bicycle hanging out that day. An officer pulled him over in the 700 block of Utah Street.

There were several beer cans in the car and he was wanted on a probation and parole warrant, so a parole officer was called and administered a breath test that put his blood-alcohol content at 0.134%. A person is driving drunk at 0.08%.

Wilder has gone through at least three corrections treatment programs, including the WATCH program, and his attorney, Walter Hennessey, said he’s been accepted for a second stint at WATCH.

