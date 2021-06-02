Man gets 40 years for home invasion, storms out of Butte jail room

A man convicted of a home invasion in Butte cursed, shattered a microphone and stormed out of a room at the Butte jail Wednesday after a judge sentenced him to 40 years at the Montana State Prison — none of that suspended.
District Judge Robert Whelan said 44-year-old Clayton Douglas Kirn had a lengthy criminal history, his offenses were getting worse and the maximum sentence was needed to protect the victim and the public.
Kirn appeared via video from the Butte Detention Center, cuffed, and a jailer caught up to him as he stormed out of a small room where defendants appear. Whelan noted his actions, saying he wanted them included in the case record.
“Clearly his conduct has not changed in any way, shape or form,” the judge said.
Kirn was charged with aggravated burglary for getting into a house in Butte on Sept. 17, 2019, climbing on top of a woman and threatening to kill her. It was about 2 a.m. and the woman and her husband were able to chase Kirn out a back door. She had no idea who he was.
Police located him quickly and when they tried to arrest him, he took off but tripped over some railroad tracks. On April 13, a jury convicted him of felony aggravated burglary and obstructing a peace officer, a misdemeanor.
Prosecutor Ann Shea said the victim was terrorized and the crime continues to affect her life, making her fearful in her own home. She and her husband, Shea said, never had a gun before.
“Now they have a dog, a firearm and they keep the doors locked,” Shea said in urging Whelan to impose the maximum 40 years and suspending none. It was in every sense a home invasion, she said.
“This is one of the most frightening experiences that someone in our community can face,” she said.
Kirn had a lengthy criminal record, Shea said, and a presentence investigation deemed him a high risk to reoffend. She also said he has taken no accountability for this latest crime.
Victor Bunitsky, Kirn’s attorney, asked for a 10-year sentence with five suspended.
“He is certainly not a choir boy,” Bunitsky told the judge. “He’s no angel, but 40 years is quite excessive.”
When Whelan gave Kirn a chance to speak, he said he was innocent.
“I’m sorry for what happened to those folks, but … I did not do this,” he said. He asked later to say something more but Whelan said, “No, you’re done, Mr. Kirn.”
Whelan said this latest felony was Kirn’s 10th, and the previous ones included assault on an officer.
“It seems like Mr. Kirn is graduating upwards in these offenses,” Whelan said. “I believe this sentence is necessary to protect the public. It continues to get worse.”