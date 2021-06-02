Man gets 40 years for home invasion, storms out of Butte jail room

A man convicted of a home invasion in Butte cursed, shattered a microphone and stormed out of a room at the Butte jail Wednesday after a judge sentenced him to 40 years at the Montana State Prison — none of that suspended.

District Judge Robert Whelan said 44-year-old Clayton Douglas Kirn had a lengthy criminal history, his offenses were getting worse and the maximum sentence was needed to protect the victim and the public.

Kirn appeared via video from the Butte Detention Center, cuffed, and a jailer caught up to him as he stormed out of a small room where defendants appear. Whelan noted his actions, saying he wanted them included in the case record.

“Clearly his conduct has not changed in any way, shape or form,” the judge said.

Kirn was charged with aggravated burglary for getting into a house in Butte on Sept. 17, 2019, climbing on top of a woman and threatening to kill her. It was about 2 a.m. and the woman and her husband were able to chase Kirn out a back door. She had no idea who he was.

Police located him quickly and when they tried to arrest him, he took off but tripped over some railroad tracks. On April 13, a jury convicted him of felony aggravated burglary and obstructing a peace officer, a misdemeanor.