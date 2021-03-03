Man gets 35 years for kidnapping, raping ex-wife in Butte

But Whelan said he heard “little if any mention” of the children during the trial.

“And now I’m asked to consider the children during sentencing, and that doesn’t sit well with me, I can tell you that,” he said.

Pine told the judge he hurt the victim “mentally, emotionally and spiritually” but said he never held her against her will or forced himself on her.

“That is not what happened, that is not what I did,” he said. “Can you please, in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ, have mercy on me?”

Pine has been in the Butte jail for 824 days, longer than any current inmate, and could have appeared via video from there Wednesday because of COVID-19 precautions. But he exercised his right to appear in person and did so with Bunitsky.

Prosecutors say Pine used a Taser device to hurt, threaten and confine the woman over several days in a house in Butte that Pine shared with friends in late November 2018, then drove her to a dirt road near Rocker on Nov. 26 and forced her to strip naked and walk out in the cold and snow.

