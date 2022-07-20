Man charged with having fentanyl pills pleads not guilty

A 34-year-old Butte man accused of having a large bag of suspected fentanyl pills and trying to shove some in his mouth as police pursued him pleaded not guilty to felony drug charges and other offenses Wednesday.

Darin Penner Watt faces up 20 years in prison if convicted of criminal possession with intent to distribute, five years for possession of dangerous drugs and up to 10 years for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

He also pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, fleeing from police, driving without a valid license and driving without insurance. Those combined are punishable by 18 months in jail plus fines.

District Judge Robert Whelan accepted the not-guilty pleas and set the next hearing for Aug. 17. Watt remained jailed with bail set at $65,000.

According to prosecutors, police found Watt slumped over the steering wheel of a car on Grizzly Trail on June 20 but he woke up and drove off. Officers soon located his car and spotted Watt on the second-floor porch of an apartment on South Wyoming Street.

Police say he tried to throw a baggie with a large number of suspected fentanyl pills onto the roof, then dove on the baggie and tried to swallow some of the pills before he was cuffed and arrested. That led to the tampering with evidence charge.