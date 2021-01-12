Man called 911 to be rescued off Big M

The man who was injured on the Big M Monday night called 911 asking to be rescued, according to Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich.
Skuletich said the man had fallen onto some rocks and had injured his back and legs.
Skuletich said a gunshot had been fired in the area but he did not know if it was related to the incident.
More than a dozen personnel from the Butte-Silver Bow Police and Fire Departments, Butte 15-90 Search & Rescue and EMTs were involved in the rescue and they were able to locate the man relatively quickly by pinging his phone.
A motorized cart was used to bring him down to a waiting ambulance. He was transported to St. James Healthcare.
His condition is unknown.