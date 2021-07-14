Man arrested for striking woman with a rock

Police arrested a Butte man Tuesday night for allegedly hitting a woman in the face with a rock.
They say Steven Allen Medina, 46, was involved in a dispute with a 36-year-old Butte woman in the 300 block of South Montana Street around 8 p.m. when he picked up a rock and allegedly hit her in the face with it. The woman sustained serious facial injuries, police said.
Medina was arrested on a felony complaint of assault with a weapon and for partner-family member assault resulting in serious bodily injuries. He was still in jail Wednesday morning.
