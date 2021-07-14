 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested for striking woman with a rock
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Man arrested for striking woman with a rock

{{featured_button_text}}
Steven Allen Medina

Steven Allen Medina

Police arrested a Butte man Tuesday night for allegedly hitting a woman in the face with a rock.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

They say Steven Allen Medina, 46, was involved in a dispute with a 36-year-old Butte woman in the 300 block of South Montana Street around 8 p.m. when he picked up a rock and allegedly hit her in the face with it. The woman sustained serious facial injuries, police said.

Medina was arrested on a felony complaint of assault with a weapon and for partner-family member assault resulting in serious bodily injuries. He was still in jail Wednesday morning.

0 comments
0
0
0
2
3

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sen. Schumer holds press conference on federal marijuana prohibition

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News