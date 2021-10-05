Man arrested for alleged robbery at Park Street Liquor but never showed gun

A Butte man was in jail Monday for allegedly trying to steal a bottle of booze and saying he had a gun.
Police say 28-year-old Isiah Michael Otherbull came into the Park Street Liquor Store and tried to leave without paying for a bottle of liquor. He was stopped by a clerk, they wrestled over the bottle and the clerk was able to get it back.
Otherbull then allegedly indicated he had a gun and left the store. He was later apprehended after he was located in the Uptown area early Monday morning and was taken to jail on a felony robbery complaint. He was still in jail as of late Monday morning.
Police say Otherbull never showed a gun at the store and did not have one on him when he was arrested.
If charged, robbery in Montana carries a minimum sentence of two years in prison and maximum of 40 years.
