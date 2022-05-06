Man accused of robbery at Bob Ward's pleads guilty to lesser charge

A 35-year-old Butte man charged with robbery for threatening to use a gun inside Bob Ward’s Sports & Outdoors more than two years ago has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of criminal endangerment.

Dwayne David Clark entered the plea Thursday before District Judge Kurt Krueger, who ordered a presentence investigation and will set a sentencing date once it’s completed.

Robbery in Montana carries a minimum two years in prison and maximum of 40 years while felony criminal endangerment is punishable by up to 10 years in fine up to $50,000.

Clark had been free on bond for some time while the case was pending but did not stay in contact with his attorney so Krueger issued a bench warrant in March and Butte police arrested him a few weeks ago.

Following the guilty plea, defense attorney Jill Gannon-Nagle asked if Clark could be released on his own recognizance pending sentencing, but Krueger — citing the previous bench warrant — said no and Clark was returned to the Butte jail.

According to prosecutors, Clark was in Bob Ward’s on Jan. 21, 2020, and according to at least one witness, had flashed a gun when two employees tried to stop him from stealing a Glock gun magazine and a pack of targets and said, “I’ll blow their heads off.”

When Clark headed to the front door, employees said he reached into his jacket and when they tried to stop him, he did it again and told them “he would use it and was not going to be held there,” according to charging documents.

Surveillance video showed him reaching into his jacket multiple times and getting into a silver Dodge Ram pickup and taking off. Police identified him from the video and tracked him down.

Clark said he had not stolen anything and had been assaulted by staff at the store.

In pleading guilty Thursday, he admitted engaging in conduct that creates a substantial risk of death or seriously bodily injury to others.

