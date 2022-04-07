Man accused of negligent homicide in Butte pleads to lesser charge

A Kalispell man who was charged with negligent homicide for allegedly kicking a Butte man who then fell back, hit his head and later died has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of criminal endangerment.

Jesse Jose Mollenkopf, 46, made the plea Thursday as part of an agreement with prosecutors. District Judge Kurt Krueger ordered a presentence investigation and will set a sentencing date once it is completed.

Criminal endangerment carries a maximum 10-year sentence while negligent homicide is punishable by up to 20 years. When the initial charge was filed, defense counsel gave notice that his defense would be based on “justifiable use of force.”

Mollenkopf, with public defender Jessica Polan by his side Thursday, admitted kicking 46-year-old Jason Acebedo outside the Town Pump on South Montana Street last Oct. 12, causing risk of serious injuries or death.

“I know you do want to apologize to the family and you can do that at sentencing,” Polan said to Mollenkopf, who nodded and said, “Yes.”

The alleged assault took place around 9:40 p.m. on Oct. 12 and Acebedo died eight days later. He had sustained serious head injuries and within hours was life-flighted to a hospital in Salt Lake City to be treated. He was taken off life support on Oct. 19 and died the next day.

Prosecutors said Mollenkopf and another man pulled into the Town Pump in a truck and went inside to buy some food and drinks. Mollenkopf came out and went to the passenger side of the truck when a woman walked up.

Surveillance video then shows Acebedo walking up to the passenger side within seconds, Mollenkopf kicks him in the abdomen, causing Acebedo to fall backwards. Mollenkopf is seen conversing with the woman when the driver of the truck comes out of the store and he and Mollenkopf drive off.

When police located Mollenkopf, he recalled the incident and said a girl he did not know came up to the truck and asked for help. He didn’t know if she wanted money or some other form of help but he ended up giving her a burrito he had just purchased.

The man later identified as Acebedo then walked up, and according to prosecutors, Mollenkopf didn’t know him either.

“Mollenkopf said that the male told him he was going to die so he kicked him in the stomach which in turn made the male fall backwards,” it states in charging documents. He said he tried to get Acebedo to sit up then told the woman to help.

