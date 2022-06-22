Man accused of escaping from Butte police pleads not guilty

A Butte man accused of slipping a hand from handcuffs and bolting from a Butte police car pleaded not guilty to felony escape Wednesday.

Jesse Ray Ketelsen, 32, also pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor resisting arrest during an arraignment before District Judge Robert Whelan, who set the next hearing for July 27. The felony charge carries a 10-year maximum prison sentence, the misdemeanor up to six months in jail.

Prosecutors say Ketelsen was already in jail when a detective working a burglary case involving a Butte real estate office determined Ketelsen was a suspect. He was interviewed and agreed to show detectives where the stolen property was.

Ketelsen claimed to be “dope sick” due to withdrawal from narcotics and while being transported to locate the property, he became sick. The officer opened a back door of the car so he could continue to vomit and when done, he was re-secured in the car.

He then complained about needing some air so the officer lowered the back window. While the officer was talking with a detective, Ketelsen reached out the open window, opened the door from the outside and took off, prosecutors say.

One hand was still cuffed but he ran down a street, into an alley and disappeared. It wasn’t long before an officer spotted a deck and knew the underside would be an easy place to hide.

Ketelsen was there, was dragged out and was resisting arrest when his free hand was re-cuffed and he was taken back to jail. He appeared for Wednesday’s hearing via video from the jail and remains there with bond set at $111,020.

