A Butte man already jailed on aggravated assault and robbery charges now faces five more felony counts and two misdemeanors for allegedly violating protection orders — from behind bars.

Prosecutors say 39-year-old Jeremiah Edward Wing knew a woman had a restraining order against him but he called her seven times on different days in late February and early March from the Butte jail.

“The phone calls at the detention center are recorded and inmates are told so at the beginning of every call,” prosecutors said in charging documents.

The first two phone calls are misdemeanor offenses but third or subsequent violations of protection orders are felonies, each punishable by a minimum of 10 days and jail and a maximum of two years in prison, plus minimum fines of $500.

Wing pleaded not guilty to all seven charges Thursday and District Judge Kurt Krueger remanded him to jail with bail set at $25,000.

He previously pleaded not guilty to allegations that he and another man robbed two people at gunpoint on Feb 16. Prosecutors say later that day, Wing beat and choked a female relative while driving her around against her will.

The charges tied to those incidents carry a combined maximum punishment of just over 75 years in prison.

According to prosecutors, police were called to the 600 block of West Granite Street at 12:11 a.m. on Feb. 16 on reports that two men were possibly robbed minutes before.

The men said they were walking home from the Dublin Bar on South Montana Street when a silver Ford F-150 pickup honked at them then turned around.

The driver, later identified as Wing, got out and asked the men if they “had a staring problem,” prosecutors say. Then a passenger in the F-150 got out and stuck a gun in one of the victim’s chest while Wing demanded his wallet.

They also tried to take the other alleged victim’s keys before getting back in the truck and taking off. The wallet had a driver’s license, two bank cards and $4 in cash and the victims said they didn’t know the suspects.

But they were able to give descriptions of the men and the truck and police later tied the truck to Wing. He told police the other man had the pistol and they stole the wallet, which officers found in the truck.

Wing was charged with robbery by accountability, which carries a maximum 40-year prison term. The other suspect has not been named or charged.

Prosecutors say later on Feb. 16, Wing went to the police station, updated his status as a registered sex offender, then got into an argument with a female relative while they were in his truck. Wing’s girlfriend, Brandi Brianna Stone, was also in the truck and all three were in the front seat.

The alleged victim said Wing punched her in the face and when she opened the truck door trying to get out, he sped up. She said Stone held her legs down and Wing punched her in the face and head repeatedly and then choked her.

Wing and Stone eventually went into a residence and a friend of Wing’s drove the alleged victim home. She called police, who took photos of her injuries and drove her to the hospital for treatment.

Prosecutors charged Wing with aggravated assault, criminal endangerment and strangulation — all felonies — and misdemeanor unlawful restraint. He has pleaded not guilty to all those charges as well and the case is pending.

Stone was charged with aggravated assault by accountability, strangulation by accountability and unlawful restraint. She pleaded not guilty to all charges and her case, too, is pending.