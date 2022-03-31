Man accused in fatal stabbing in Butte pleads guilty to homicide

A man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend in a house on Grand Avenue in Butte last June pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide on Thursday.

District Judge Kurt Krueger accepted the guilty plea from 47-year-old Ronald Walter Roberts and ordered a presentence investigation with a sentencing date to be set later. The crime carries a possible punishment of up to life in prison.

Roberts has been jailed since the stabbing in the 1800 block of Grand Avenue on June 12, 2021 but was escorted by officers to Krueger’s courtroom Thursday for the change-of-plea hearing. He had previously pleaded not guilty.

He came to the podium dressed in orange jail garb with his hands cuffed in front of him and admitted killing 38-year-old Carmen Edwards. With public defender Jessica Polan by his side, he answered a series of questions from the judge before changing his plea.

Police say when they got to the house that day, Roberts had blood all over his face and arms, said he was the devil and told officers to shoot him.

Police say he and Edwards had come to Butte from Salida, Colorado about two weeks prior and that Edwards was stabbed repeatedly with a knife.

Officers say he admitted to the stabbing but police and prosecutors have not said why he did it or what led to the crime. But Roberts’ father called police at noon that day saying his son had just killed his girlfriend and he wanted the police. He also said they were in the yard of the residence.

Police found nobody in the yard and nobody inside responded initially when an officer yelled. They heard someone upstairs, however, and when walking up the stairs “a male began yelling, ‘I’m the devil, you have to kill me,’” according to charging documents.

Roberts had blood all over his face and arms but no apparent wounds, and after running past officers toward an alley, they caught and detained him.

Police then found Edwards lying on her back with no clothing and blood all over her face, neck and head areas. The blood around her head appeared to be coagulating and there appeared to be wounds on her neck, prosecutors say.

Roberts’ mother arrived at the residence and told police she had picked up her son and Edwards in Bozeman and brought them to Butte. But she said she had no other information on Edwards.

